Meet the retirees giving ballet a go in New Plymouth

Think ballet's just for the young? Think again. A group of retirees in New Plymouth have taken up the graceful art form as a way of keeping fit, healthy and happy.

They are part of the Silver Swans, a global initiative by the UK's Royal Academy of Dance that helps to plan out ballet classes for older people.

The programme started in the UK in 2017 and has since spread to many countries.

Paula Young, the teacher of the New Plymouth chapter, said the classes are designed for the more mature mover.

"Because their bodies have changed, they can't do what they used to, their muscles aren't as flexible or as supple. They can't move as fast," she told Seven Sharp.

"It's for 55-plus but anyone can really join."

The classes are not only good for strengthening the body, but also for improving posture, and fall protection. "Many say they haven't stood as straight for years," Young said.

There's no previous experience required and the Silver Swans are also not just for the ladies. Mike Winsborough is a new recruit who stumbled upon the class by accident.

"I came up here to join the singalong group next door at church. And then I saw this car parked here, and I opened this door, and 'ooh it's ballet class,'" he said.

He demonstrated a pirouette and was then invited to join.

"I've been hooked on ballet ever since," Winsborough said.

"It's control and movement and balance — important as you get older."

He is also a tennis player and a runner, but he said ballet is different as he catches up to his classmates. Silver Swans are also in esteemed company as Queen Camilla also takes part in the programme.

Young said: "People have the wrong mindset when they think of ballet, they only think of beautiful sylph-like beings that dance on stage and these prima ballerinas, but it's not.

"It's for anybody. Anybody who likes dance."

Winsborough agrees and encourages more men to give it a go.

"If I can do it they can do it," he said. He said he will stick with it because he loves it.

Meanwhile, other recruits said they enjoyed the mental agility they gained from the classes.

"When I can't sleep I go through my ballet routines," one of the Silver Swans Jennie Boyce said.

The group is also enjoying the social aspect of the classes as they meet for coffee afterwards and have some laughs. Young said the classes are a safe and inclusive place for anyone regardless of size, age, shape or ability.