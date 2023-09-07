Housing, health, cost-of-living top of mind for Pasifika voters

With the election looming, major parties have pledged to build more state houses in Auckland, where many Pasifika are struggling with the cost of living and health care.

In the past week, Labour, National and the Greens have each committed to building 1000 state houses in Auckland per year if elected.

It comes weeks away from the first votes being cast in this year's general election, where inflation and high cost of living have dominated party campaigns.

Dave Letele, community advocate and the founder of the BBM Motivation, told 1News the politicians should resource the community groups that are doing the work on the ground for Pacific people.

"Any social issue you will find a community group there doing the mahi. Just imagine if they were resourced properly. That's all that needs to happen," he said.

"Just invest in the people that are already doing the work and imagine the results."

Auckland resident Lata Lutu, who attends one of BBM's programmes, dreams of a better life for her family, but her reality is different.

Despite her partner working full-time, the cost-of-living crisis has tipped her family into emergency housing, where she's living with her husband and three children.

She said: "The hardest thing is having to budget with gas, knowing my kids have to get to school, they're at three different schools — college, primary, kindy — having to manage that and then having to do shopping on top and other bills on the side. It's a struggle.

"My dream would be to get a full-time job. If I could provide my kids with what they need more. It upsets me because I can't give them everything they deserve.

"But I guess we are just going by what we have and I am truly grateful for that."

Lutu has joined others who want to improve their lives through BBM's From the Couch programme, which helps many in the Pacific community with physical and mental health, nutrition and employment.

Health is also an important issue for the Pasifika community, which ranks poorly in health statistics.

Te Whatu Ora's Harriet Pauga said: "It's a huge problem and we have a very young Pacific population in the northern region… If we can change their lives now, they will be able to change their families in the future."

Lutu had a message for whoever wins in October: "We are all the same, no matter if you are sitting up there, and whether we're down here.

"Treat people the way you want to be treated."