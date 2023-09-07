Politics
1News

Great Walk, changes to holiday visas pledged in Nats' tourism plan

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
35 mins ago
View of upper Clarence river valley and Crimea range, Molesworth Station, Canterbury.

View of upper Clarence river valley and Crimea range, Molesworth Station, Canterbury. (Source: Getty)

A new 80 kilometre Great Walk in the South Island, allowing people to extend work visas up to three times, e-bike chargers and $5 million to promote regional events.

That's some of what's included in National's $22m tourism plan, which it would implement if elected to power at the election.

National leader Christopher Luxon is in Queenstown today for the announcement.

National’s tourism spokesperson Joseph Mooney said tourism was one of New Zealand's largest export earners and the money it brought in helped New Zealand "pay its bills" and afford the public services it relied on.

"However, the combination of the pandemic and the Labour Government have taken tourism backwards. More than a year since borders re-opened, visitor numbers and tourism jobs have not fully recovered. High inflation, high interest rates and broken immigration settings have punished the tourism and hospitality sectors, pushing many small operators to the brink."

Mooney said National would deliver "practical and sensible support to make our beautiful country even more attractive to visitors" so tourism operators, including those in the regions, could "get on with delivering world-class experiences", hospitality, growing their businesses and the economy.

The plan also included lifting the upper age for working holiday visas from 30 to 35 years.

From left, National MP Joseph Mooney, leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis.

From left, National MP Joseph Mooney, leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis. (Source: 1News)

National would upgrade the walking track and facilities along the existing Waiau-Toa/Molesworth trail in Canterbury, the policy document said.

Mooney said National would also "fix" Department of Conservation concessions so businesses operating on its land could have "more security" in their tenure and in turn, confidence about investing in their businesses.

The total cost of the package was $22 million over four years, which Mooney said would be funded from unallocated revenue from the international visitor levy.

“These are useful, practical and affordable initiatives to help tourism recover after a difficult few years.

“A stable National-led Government will manage the economy well to get it working for all New Zealanders. A thriving tourism sector, increasing New Zealand’s export income, is an important part of that plan.”

National's tourism policy

According to National, if elected to government after the election, its plan to "boost" tourism included:

  • Creating a new 80km Great Walk in the South Island at Waiau – Toa/Molesworth
  • Lifting the upper age for working holiday visas from 30 to 35 years, and allowing people to apply for a second and third work visa while worker shortages continue
  • Electrifying the New Zealand Cycle Trail, with $3 million to co-invest in e-bike chargers
  • Investing $5 million over four years to promote regional events

New ZealandPoliticsTourismYour Vote 2023

