US 14yo dies after eating incredibly spicy tortilla chip

A Massachusetts 14-year-old died shortly after eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip used in a popular TikTok challenge.

On Saturday (Friday local time), Harris Wolobah ate a Paqui-branded "one chip challenge" chip given to him by a friend at school.

His mother Lois Wolobah told local news outlet WBTS that he soon had an intense stomach ache and visited the school nurse, who called her to pick him up.

He felt some relief once home, but later lost consciousness while preparing for a basketball team try-out.

His brother found him and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe campaign organised by a cousin of Wolobah has since been created and has raised over US$26,000 (NZ$44,200) to cover funeral expenses.

"The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable," the relative wrote on the campaign page.

"He was intelligent, quirky and incredibly talented young man who loved video games and playing basketball.

“Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm."

Wolobah's cause of death has yet to be determined, though relatives fear it is related to the popular spicy chip challenge.

Information from Paqui shows the individually-wrapped chips it sells are made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion chili peppers, two of the spiciest in the world.

The brand warns consumers that the chips are for adults only and should be kept away from children or anyone with allergies or sensitivities to spicy food.

The one chip challenge had drawn attention on TikTok, where participants post videos of themselves eating the spicy chip and refraining from eating or drinking anything to neutralise the spiciness.

Most report stomach pains or shed tears after ingesting the chip.