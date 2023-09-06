Politics
1News

Hipkins defends MP's 'incorrect' minimum wage comments

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
2:04pm
Willie Jackson

Willie Jackson (Source: 1News)

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has defended "incorrect" comments list MP Willie Jackson made at an election debate last night.

Speaking at a Taxpayers' Union debate in Auckland, Jackson said "under this lot [National] and this lot [ACT], it's all gone".

"No free dental health for our people under 30. They'll get rid of the minimum wage."

Jackson went to continue before National's Epsom candidate Paul Goldsmith interrupted him to say "get rid of the minimum wage?"

Jackson said: "Well, they'll lower the minimum wage."

Neither National nor ACT have policies to abolish nor lower the minimum wage. ACT has expressed a preference to pause increases on the minimum wage in the the past.

Asked about Jackson's comments today, Hipkins said Jackson had made the comments in the "heat of the moment" and chosen "incorrect" words.

"He corrected it at the time.

"He admitted it was wrong. It was a heat of the moment debate and he said something that wasn't true."

It was put to Hipkins that Jackson's clarification of his comment - that a National / ACT government would lower the minimum wage - was also not part of their policies.

Hipkins said: "In real terms, if you do not increase the minimum wage, which is the ACT Party's proposal, then in real terms that is effectively a lowering of the minimum wage."

He was referring to a reduced buying power when wages did not keep pace with inflation.

Hipkins said Jackson was "a very passionate person" and where he made a mistake would "own up to it".

"They're not words that I would choose."

Jackson has been approached for comment.

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

National promises 10,000 EV chargers, end to 'ute tax' if elected

National promises 10,000 EV chargers, end to 'ute tax' if elected

"National will unleash the transition to an electric transport system," the party's leader Christopher Luxon said.

1:00pm

Teachers grade Labour's efforts to fix education

Teachers grade Labour's efforts to fix education

Under the current government, schools have ditched decile numbers, coped with a pandemic and started to get to grips with NCEA and curriculum changes.

12:37pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making economic announcement

Full video: Hipkins speaks after making economic announcement

11:59am

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

11:30am

Fourth ACT candidate resigns in lead up to election

Fourth ACT candidate resigns in lead up to election

9:18am

Political parties remain split on raising retirement age

Political parties remain split on raising retirement age

7:32am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

26 mins ago

New baby leaves Belgian royal family 'delighted'

New baby leaves Belgian royal family 'delighted'

53 mins ago

Akl axe-attack accused pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

2:10

Akl axe-attack accused pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

2:37pm

Yanfei Bao: New areas searched for missing Christchurch woman

Yanfei Bao: New areas searched for missing Christchurch woman

2:22pm

'Hold them back' - All Blacks can't wait for World Cup opener

'Hold them back' - All Blacks can't wait for World Cup opener

2:04pm

Hipkins defends MP's 'incorrect' minimum wage comments

Hipkins defends MP's 'incorrect' minimum wage comments

1:56pm

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

More from Entertainment

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

Netflix's hit royal drama will come to an end later this year when the sixth and final season airs on the streaming service.

1:56pm

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

The 34-year-old singer submitted a petition in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday to officially end his four-year marriage to the actress.

1:12pm

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

12:11pm

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

11:41am

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Tue, Sep 5