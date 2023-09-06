Hipkins defends MP's 'incorrect' minimum wage comments

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has defended "incorrect" comments list MP Willie Jackson made at an election debate last night.

Speaking at a Taxpayers' Union debate in Auckland, Jackson said "under this lot [National] and this lot [ACT], it's all gone".

"No free dental health for our people under 30. They'll get rid of the minimum wage."

Jackson went to continue before National's Epsom candidate Paul Goldsmith interrupted him to say "get rid of the minimum wage?"

Jackson said: "Well, they'll lower the minimum wage."

Neither National nor ACT have policies to abolish nor lower the minimum wage. ACT has expressed a preference to pause increases on the minimum wage in the the past.

Asked about Jackson's comments today, Hipkins said Jackson had made the comments in the "heat of the moment" and chosen "incorrect" words.

"He corrected it at the time.

"He admitted it was wrong. It was a heat of the moment debate and he said something that wasn't true."

It was put to Hipkins that Jackson's clarification of his comment - that a National / ACT government would lower the minimum wage - was also not part of their policies.

Hipkins said: "In real terms, if you do not increase the minimum wage, which is the ACT Party's proposal, then in real terms that is effectively a lowering of the minimum wage."

He was referring to a reduced buying power when wages did not keep pace with inflation.

Hipkins said Jackson was "a very passionate person" and where he made a mistake would "own up to it".

"They're not words that I would choose."

Jackson has been approached for comment.