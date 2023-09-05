Health
1News

'Invest in our health': Senior doctors walk off the job

By Nicole Bremner, 1News Reporter
29 mins ago

A large group of senior doctors lined up at Hagley Park in Christchurch today holding up bright red placards bearing the slogan "Invest in our health".

Their counterparts in Invercargill did the same, though fewer in number due to the smaller Southland Hospital they serve.

In Auckland, several hundred doctors gathered in protest just down the road from Auckland City Hospital.

"Isn't it sad that we're here today?" Christchurch emergency medicine specialist Dominic Fleischer said. "That for the first time ever senior doctors have gone on strike which has never happened before."

"Today this hospital will have hundreds of doctors for several hours donning down their tools because we want a better health system."

Auckland anaesthetist Rebecca de Souza said it took 16 years to become a fully qualified specialist. The highly trained doctor was among many who didn't take today's strike action lightly.

Senior doctors striking in Auckland today.

Senior doctors striking in Auckland today. (Source: 1News)

"For me I'm really concerned about the health care system in New Zealand. It really worries me that doctors are leaving for better pay, better conditions in Australia.

"We're often having to cancel lists. We're often not able to do our jobs properly and something's got to change."

The two-hour strike was one of three planned over the next three weeks if ongoing pay negotiations with Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ are not resolved.

The health entity is disappointed a revised offer last Friday was not accepted and said it's unable to increase the offer.

However, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) said Te Whatu Ora has rejected an adjustment aligned to the Consumer Price Index. The ASMS said this means doctors have effectively had pay cut in real terms.

Te Whatu Ora said it remains committed to reaching a settlement with ASMS, with both sides returning to negotiations tomorrow.

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

New medical school a 'present' to future National govt - uni boss

New medical school a 'present' to future National govt - uni boss

The head of the University of Waikato was intimately involved in National's policy of establishing a medical school at the university and told a senior MP it could be a "present" to a future National government.

9:04am

Teen faces surgeries overseas after suffering rare deep brain bleed

Teen faces surgeries overseas after suffering rare deep brain bleed

A Palmerston North teenager must make an expensive trip to London for two operations after he suffered a severe brain bleed more than two months ago.

6:48am

New mental health units at Hillmorton Hospital bring 'huge' benefits

New mental health units at Hillmorton Hospital bring 'huge' benefits

9:31pm

2:01

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

8:23pm

Kiri Allan opens up about 'darkest times' behind Parliament exit

Kiri Allan opens up about 'darkest times' behind Parliament exit

Mon, Sep 4

Dinner plate-sized surgical instrument left in woman after C-section

Dinner plate-sized surgical instrument left in woman after C-section

Mon, Sep 4

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

29 mins ago

'Invest in our health': Senior doctors walk off the job

2:22

'Invest in our health': Senior doctors walk off the job

6:49pm

Burning Man 2023: People 'getting stuck in weird places'

3:31

Burning Man 2023: People 'getting stuck in weird places'

5:55pm

Fugitive Marokopa dad linked to Te Kūiti bank robbery

2:06

Fugitive Marokopa dad linked to Te Kūiti bank robbery

5:41pm

Dunedin council plans to buy up properties in flood-prone south

Dunedin council plans to buy up properties in flood-prone south

5:15pm

National, ACT at loggerheads over free school lunches

National, ACT at loggerheads over free school lunches

4:56pm

Police seeking 'dangerous' Auckland man

Police seeking 'dangerous' Auckland man

More from Entertainment

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

11:10am

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

5:17am

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

5:00am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Mon, Sep 4