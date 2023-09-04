Business
1News

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

3:08pm
Peaches on a conveyor belt (file image).

Peaches on a conveyor belt (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A 19-year-old man had to have three of his fingers partially amputated after his hands were drawn into a conveyor belt at a leading stone fruit producer in Central Otago.

Matthew Nevill had worked at Clyde Orchards for four consecutive summers before the incident occurred in February 2021.

He had been trying to fix a chain on a conveyor belt when his hands were drawn into the machine.

It fractured two fingers on his left hand and resulted in three fingers on his right hand having to be partially amputated.

A WorkSafe investigation found poor safeguarding of the machinery and an inadequate risk assessment contributed to Nevill's injuries. There were also no lockouts to safely isolate and de-energise the parts of machinery that could cause harm to workers, WorkSafe said.

Clyde Orchards was sentenced in the Alexandra District Court on Friday over the incident.

It was fined $225,000 and reparations of $62,645 were ordered, $25,000 of which was paid prior to sentencing.

"The injuries in this case were significant and affected the independence of Mr Nevill, who was on his fifth consecutive summer working for Clyde Orchards. Although he was the unfortunate victim, it could have been anyone on staff given the risks that were present,” WorkSafe's area investigation manager Steve Kelly said in a statement.

"Seasonal workers are just as entitled to health and safety protection as those who work year-round in a business. The shortcomings in this case are simply not good enough, when we know seasonal workers are at greater risk of workplace harm," he said.

"Seasonal work and tasks like harvest can put a huge amount of pressure on everyone involved, so managing the risks is essential. The lives, health and well-being of workers must be your number one priority. We will continue to hold manufacturers to account for failing in their health and safety responsibilities."

The conveyor which left Nevill seriously injured has now been decommissioned.

New ZealandBusinessDunedin and OtagoCrime and JusticeAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Names of two people killed in Waikato crash released

Names of two people killed in Waikato crash released

"An investigation into the crash remains ongoing," police say.

2:41pm

Five Huntly businesses damaged in weekend fires

Five Huntly businesses damaged in weekend fires

The Huntly Volunteer Fire Brigade described the offender as a "dropkick" and urged the community to contact police if they knew anything.

2:24pm

Drunk driver with three kids in car stopped near primary school

Drunk driver with three kids in car stopped near primary school

1:51pm

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

12:54pm

Four arrested after person punched unconscious in Auckland robbery

Four arrested after person punched unconscious in Auckland robbery

11:54am

SkyCity could face casino licence suspension after customer complaint

SkyCity could face casino licence suspension after customer complaint

9:08am

2:20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Two pythons battle for almost an hour at Queensland home

0:58

Two pythons battle for almost an hour at Queensland home

41 mins ago

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

Woman left 'homeless' after being abandoned at hospital

51 mins ago

Gore council chief executive Stephen Parry resigns

2:29

Gore council chief executive Stephen Parry resigns

3:45pm

Aus government accused of running 'protection racket' for Qantas

Aus government accused of running 'protection racket' for Qantas

3:18pm

Kiri Allan opens up about 'darkest times' behind Parliament exit

Kiri Allan opens up about 'darkest times' behind Parliament exit

3:08pm

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

More from Entertainment

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were said by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ.

1:26pm

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

The instrument, which is being hailed as “the most important bass in history”, is presumed to have disappeared shortly after the Beatles iconic rooftop performance in 1969.

12:42pm

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

9:47am

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

5:00am

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Sun, Sep 3