Pressure on France in World Cup opener 'massive', say All Blacks

The All Blacks say they will be energised rather than overawed by the atmosphere before and during the opening World Cup match against France in Paris, suggesting too that the undoubted pressure on the hosts will give the visitors an extra boost.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan delivered the prediction in Lyon at the start of his team’s preparations for a Test at the Stade de France that will be the most eagerly anticipated of all the pool games at the tournament.

“When you’re the home nation the pressure is massive - we’ve heard that from our boys over the last couple of days who have been involved in other World Cups,” Ryan said. “For some of them this will be their fourth. They talked around that and we’ll use that as a little bit of energy.”

Ryan wasn’t suggesting that all the pressure is on France on Saturday morning NZT – although that is a message that may come through more strongly as the week goes on – because there is also a huge amount at stake for the All Blacks, if not in terms of the result (and the All Blacks have never lost a World Cup pool match), but performance.

They must show that they can deliver in a febrile atmosphere where communication will be difficult, as well as withstand what will be an early onslaught from the French pack.

And they will know if they can do that and put some scoreboard pressure on France the crowd may not be so enthused. Indeed, the French crowds can be a little more demanding than those in New Zealand, as Ryan highlighted.

In fact, he suggested New Zealand fans were "dry" by comparison.

“With France it’s a little bit different. They’re tremendously passionate in how they support their team and I’m sure it’s going to be some atmosphere there. We’re just looking forward to embracing that and not getting overawed by it.

“It will definitely give us a lift – the crowd, the atmosphere, it was a little bit like that at Twickenham, I thought, ‘well this is going to be different’.”

Asked about the difference between rugby supporters in France and New Zealand, the famously straight-shooting Ryan replied: “The New Zealand fans can be a bit dry. We’re sitting there and don’t make a noise. The French fans, they get right into it. They’re singing, there will be a couple of vinos in the stands. They’re electric and really embrace it and I think that’s probably the special thing about France and how passionate and enthusiastic they are.”

One of Ryan’s players drawing on his experiences of previous World Cups is Sam Whitelock, who is attending his fourth. The veteran lock, who is on 146 Test caps and closing in on Richie McCaw’s record 148, will likely have been vocal over the past few days following the team’s record defeat to the Springboks at Twickenham.

Injured All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick trains with Mark Telea in Lyon. (Source: Photosport)

“He challenges the group,” Ryan said. “He has a good way of mentioning things at the right time. Sometimes it’s not what you want to hear but it comes from a good place – he says it from the heart.”

The All Blacks probably have a greater idea of the extent of their challenge presented by the French forwards following that defeat to the world champions which if nothing else will have shaken any complacency from the group.

“They’re a big forward pack and have big ball carriers across the whole eight and off the bench whoever they go with," Ryan said of France. "They have genuine lineout options and are really athletic. They use their formations really well. We’ve got to be at our best.”

How to do that with the ever present risk of penalties and cards hanging over the team?

“It’s such a competitive game, rugby,” Ryan said. “There are going to be small margins where things go wrong. But as long as it’s not the FIFA World Cup. This is rugby and this is the Rugby World Cup. As long as it is a spectacle that I think the game needs… we have to adapt.

“We have to get our height right at the collisions and make sure our cleans are really strong. Have a dominant mindset, but be really clean where we can so we don’t give any outs. That will be the same for both teams.”

Ryan said Brodie Retallick’s knee was improving by the day. Retallick, who damaged a ligament during the Test against the Wallabies in Dunedin, expected to miss two pool games and is likely to be on target.

Tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax continues to recover from a gashed leg suffered against the Boks and should be back for the pool stage, Ryan said. Loose forward Shannon Frizell is still to recover from a hamstring injury.

Ryan, who never played rugby as a professional, is attending his first World Cup. Given his progress with the All Blacks pack and the fact he is part of Scott Robertson’s coaching team from next year, this is unlikely to be his last but he wasn’t taking anything for granted.

“It’s a massive privilege and an honour, it’s something you never know if it will come again in this brutal professional sport that we’re in," he said. "To represent your country and I guess putting your work in and making sacrifices along the way, it’s special.”