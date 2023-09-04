Good Sorts: Volunteer handyman who maintains Kate Sheppard's home

Roger Conroy bikes 10 kilometres across Christchurch three times a week to volunteer as a handyman at Kate Sheppard's house.

The historic site is where Sheppard lived while she campaigned to convince the men running New Zealand to give women the vote.

In a shed out back, Conroy transforms old doors and other neglected furniture. The house, built in 1887, requires a fair bit of maintenance but it's the perfect job for Conroy.

After retiring "I had more days than I knew what to do with," he said. Two years ago, "I went into their office in Christchurch and said here I am."

Conroy didn't know much about Sheppard, but quickly got a book out from the library on her life and has been sanding and filling holes at the historic house ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some believe he even resembles Walter Sheppard, her first husband.

"When I've had a good day here, I go home happy because I've achieved something," Conroy said.

Watch him in action in the this week's Good Sorts report above.