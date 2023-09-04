Dog sneaks out of house to go to Metallica concert

Metallica ran into a hairy situation during a Los Angeles concert last week, though perhaps not one they would have ever anticipated.

The legendary metal band performed to a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium on Sunday (Monday NZ time), with concertgoers noticing one attendee was furrier than usual.

"You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!" the band wrote on Facebook, in reference to its ongoing world tour.

"Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself."

Given the absurdity of the situation, the band could not help but sniff around for some dog-related puns.

"She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including 'Barx Æterna,' 'Master of Puppies,' and 'The Mailman That Never Comes'."

The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, a non-profit organisation in California, shared on Facebook that the "Metallica Dog" was taken to a nearby shelter, but was reunited with her family the next day.

"Based on the owners Facebook page, the dog looks cared for and loved ... Happy that the dog found its way home," the post read.

Though Storm's unforgettable night had a happy ending, Metallica provided fans strong advice that carried some bite.

"In case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day..."