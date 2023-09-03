World
1News

US woman grows out world record-breaking mullet

6:00am
Tami Manis, 58, poses with her record-breaking mullet.

Tami Manis, 58, poses with her record-breaking mullet. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Tami Manis of Knoxville, Tennessee has something big on her mind.

The 58-year-old is now the Guinness World Record holder for the world's longest female mullet.

The public health nurse, who last cut her hair on February 9, 1990, has grown her "party in the back" out to a record-breaking 172.72cm.

For comparison, when stood upright, Manis' mullet is around 9cm taller than the average female Kiwi (164cm), and about 2cm taller than All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith (171cm).

Manis said she began growing her hair in the 80s after being inspired by the Til Tuesday music video for the 1985 song Voices Carry.

"The girl had a rattail and I really wanted one of those," she told Guinness World Records.

She cut the mullet off back in November 1989 and regretted it, so she committed to growing it out again three months later.

"I have just kept the hairstyle," she said.

"I went to get my hair cut at a barber shop and the guy really said that’s not my hairstyle and not good on me, but I was like ‘Well, this is what I want'.

"I’ve had people recognise me from 20 years ago because I’ve kept the same hairstyle."

Manis credits her good genes for managing to grow hair as long and thick as hers, as well as a routine involving Hask brand hair products and drying her hair with paper towels.

In 2022, Manis competed in the "Femullet" division of the 2022 US Mullet Championships and finished in second place.

Soon after, she applied for Guinness World Records' longest competitive mullet category and found out she was the new record holder when a certificate came in the mail.

“When I opened [the package], I thought, ‘This is Amazing',” she said.

She will feature in the Guinness World Records 2024 book, alongside "Big" Rich Price of Strongsville, Ohio, who sports the world's longest male mullet at 99cm.

World

SHARE ME

More Stories

Russia says it thwarted attack on key bridge, shelling kills at least 3

Russia says it thwarted attack on key bridge, shelling kills at least 3

The Kerch bridge, which is a key supply route for Kremlin forces in Russia's war with Ukraine, has come under repeated attack since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

8:09am

Queen asked Boris Johnson if he was 'naked' in nightmare about her

Queen asked Boris Johnson if he was 'naked' in nightmare about her

The former prime minister recalled a series of conversations with the late monarch during his time in office as the first anniversary of her death approaches next week.

9:10pm

Tallest living dog needs leg amputation following cancer diagnosis

Tallest living dog needs leg amputation following cancer diagnosis

8:01pm

India launches spacecraft to study sun after successful moon landing

India launches spacecraft to study sun after successful moon landing

7:40pm

German woman charged with killing lookalike in effort to fake own death

German woman charged with killing lookalike in effort to fake own death

6:43pm

Typhoon Saola hits land in China after 900,000 evacuated to safety

Typhoon Saola hits land in China after 900,000 evacuated to safety

5:38pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

New Plymouth police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle

New Plymouth police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle

32 mins ago

Analysis: Why National's foreign buyers tax has international law risks

Analysis: Why National's foreign buyers tax has international law risks

58 mins ago

Pāua catch limits halved in central and lower North Island

Pāua catch limits halved in central and lower North Island

8:28am

Otago tourism agencies speak out against proposed Tarras airport

1:26

Otago tourism agencies speak out against proposed Tarras airport

8:09am

Russia says it thwarted attack on key bridge, shelling kills at least 3

Russia says it thwarted attack on key bridge, shelling kills at least 3

7:49am

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

More from Entertainment

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

The group of 18 celebrities will be duking it out in Te Waipounamu.

7:49am

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement announcing his death said.

8:23pm

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

4:07pm

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

2:55pm

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Fri, Sep 1