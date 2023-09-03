US woman grows out world record-breaking mullet

Tami Manis of Knoxville, Tennessee has something big on her mind.

The 58-year-old is now the Guinness World Record holder for the world's longest female mullet.

The public health nurse, who last cut her hair on February 9, 1990, has grown her "party in the back" out to a record-breaking 172.72cm.

For comparison, when stood upright, Manis' mullet is around 9cm taller than the average female Kiwi (164cm), and about 2cm taller than All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith (171cm).

Manis said she began growing her hair in the 80s after being inspired by the Til Tuesday music video for the 1985 song Voices Carry.

"The girl had a rattail and I really wanted one of those," she told Guinness World Records.

She cut the mullet off back in November 1989 and regretted it, so she committed to growing it out again three months later.

"I have just kept the hairstyle," she said.

"I went to get my hair cut at a barber shop and the guy really said that’s not my hairstyle and not good on me, but I was like ‘Well, this is what I want'.

"I’ve had people recognise me from 20 years ago because I’ve kept the same hairstyle."

Manis credits her good genes for managing to grow hair as long and thick as hers, as well as a routine involving Hask brand hair products and drying her hair with paper towels.

In 2022, Manis competed in the "Femullet" division of the 2022 US Mullet Championships and finished in second place.

Soon after, she applied for Guinness World Records' longest competitive mullet category and found out she was the new record holder when a certificate came in the mail.

“When I opened [the package], I thought, ‘This is Amazing',” she said.

She will feature in the Guinness World Records 2024 book, alongside "Big" Rich Price of Strongsville, Ohio, who sports the world's longest male mullet at 99cm.