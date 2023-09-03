New Zealand
New Plymouth police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle

11 mins ago

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle following an incident in New Plymouth early this morning.

A 23-year-old woman was transported to hospital and is in a stable condition following an altercation on Liardet Street involving several people.

The incident was reported to police at around 2:40am.

A 22-year-old man who was a friend of the victim also suffered moderate injuries after his foot was run over.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the incident.

A section of Liardet Street remains closed this morning while officers conduct a scene investigation.

Any witnesses to the incident should contact police via 105 and quote file number 230903/6014.

