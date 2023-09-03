Entertainment
New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

7:49am
This year's Celebrity Treasure Island cast.

This year's Celebrity Treasure Island cast. (Source: TVNZ)

TVNZ has revealed a fresh ensemble of faces who will be competing in the return of Celebrity Treasure Island on TVNZ 2.

The group of 18 celebrities will be duking it out in Te Waipounamu. Each contestant will be aiming to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The celebs will be stripped of their luxuries and creature comforts and will be made to compete in a series of challenges.

"This season, the spotlight falls on a dynamic blend of talent: from actors ready to shine without a script to an activist ready to paint the island with purpose, and a sports legend who's swapping the field for an entirely new arena," TVNZ said in a statement.

"Brace yourselves for an adventure where drama, challenges, and lots of laughs come together in a whirlwind quest for treasure!"

The series will be hosted by Bree Tomasel and Jayden Daniels.

The series will be hosted by Bree Tomasel and Jayden Daniels.

The series will be hosted by Bree Tomasel and Jayden Daniels. (Source: TVNZ)

Meet the celebrities:

Actor – Blair Strang

Comedian – Courtney Dawson

Comedian – Eli Matthewson

Actor – Grant Lobban

Presenter & Comedian – James Mustapic

Mental Health Advocate – Jazz Thornton

Presenter – Jordan Vandermade

Actor & Comedian – Laura Daniel

Presenter – Mary Lambie

Media Personality – Matilda Green

Presenter – Matt Gibb

Singer & TrueBliss Star – Megan Alatini

Broadcaster & MC – Mel Homer

Actor – Miriama Smith

Musical Theatre Star – Nick Afoa

League Legend – Steve Price

Actor – Turia Schmidt Peke

Activist & Artist – Tāme Iti

"Don't miss this extraordinary expedition that uncovers secrets, chases dreams, and rekindles the spirit of adventure."

The show is set to make its return on September 18.

