Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak dies aged 49

33 mins ago
Heath Streak of Zimbabwe takes the wicket of Michael Atherton in May 2000.

Heath Streak of Zimbabwe takes the wicket of Michael Atherton in May 2000. (Source: Getty)

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak has died aged 49.

The cricketing all-rounder was battling colon cancer before his death.

His wife Nadine announced his passing in a Facebook post today.

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones," it reads.

"He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone.

"Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again 💔"

He was the only Zimbabwe cricketer to take more than 100 Test wickets, with 216 total.

He also ranks highly in their list of Test run-scorers, at seventh place with 1990.

Streak also had a coaching role later in life with the Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders.

