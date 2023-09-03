New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Concrete product causing UK schools to close unlikely to affect NZ schools

10:05am
An empty classroom (file image).

An empty classroom (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The use of a concrete product that has closed more than 100 schools in England over safety concerns is unlikely to be an issue here, the government says.

The schools were told to close buildings with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) because they could be prone to collapse, as the product weakened over time.

But in Aotearoa, the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said it was available here for use in both residential and commercial buildings, and products themselves were rarely unsafe.

Building performance and engineering manager Dave Gittings said safety concerns would only arise if the concrete had not been used correctly.

"[MBIE] has not been made aware of any use of these products where they do not meet the performance requirements of the New Zealand Building Code.

"Nor have we been made aware of the evidence referenced in the articles regarding the UK installations of these products."

Each building's consent application was reviewed on a case-by-case basis, he said.

"The Building Consent Authority (BCA) would review the compliance requirements as per the specific design for each building and the prescribed use of each product within the context of that particular case.

"It is the BCA's responsibility to ensure compliance is shown within the building consent and reviewed during their inspections."

Ministry of Education infrastructure leader Scott Evans said he was aware of the issues with the use of RAAC in the construction of English schools between the 1950s and mid-1990s, but it did not seem to be a problem here.

"While we do not record specific building products used in school buildings, the product was not widely used in New Zealand during this period and it is not believed to be have been in use in New Zealand state schools."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEducation

SHARE ME

More Stories

Poll: Voters split on National's school phone ban policy

Poll: Voters split on National's school phone ban policy

National wants to stop students getting distracted in the classroom.

Sun, Aug 27

2:07

Police regularly patrolling grounds at Auckland school

Police regularly patrolling grounds at Auckland school

It comes after several cases of bullying and violence at the school in recent years.

Fri, Aug 25

5:58

Taranaki school curbing phone-use by making students lock them away

Taranaki school curbing phone-use by making students lock them away

Tue, Aug 22

3:48

Financial literacy policy has principals wary of curriculum overload

Financial literacy policy has principals wary of curriculum overload

Mon, Aug 21

2:59

Govt announces 'compulsory core' numeracy, literacy teaching

Govt announces 'compulsory core' numeracy, literacy teaching

Mon, Aug 21

2:06

Air NZ, Te Pūkenga join forces to boost number of aircraft engineers

Air NZ, Te Pūkenga join forces to boost number of aircraft engineers

Mon, Aug 21

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Most Taiwanese not worried about war despite China threats

Most Taiwanese not worried about war despite China threats

35 mins ago

Christopher Luxon reveals eight-point 'pledge' to voters

Christopher Luxon reveals eight-point 'pledge' to voters

1:27pm

Charges laid after siblings die in Sydney hit and run

Charges laid after siblings die in Sydney hit and run

12:58pm

Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026

Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026

12:30pm

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

12:00pm

Chris Hipkins defends dental policy's pace, eligibility

21:12

Chris Hipkins defends dental policy's pace, eligibility

More from Entertainment

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

The group of 18 celebrities will be duking it out in Te Waipounamu.

7:49am

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement announcing his death said.

8:23pm

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

4:07pm

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

2:55pm

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Fri, Sep 1