World
Associated Press

Burning Man festivalgoers urged to shelter in place as site floods

10:55am
Burning Man festival on Monday 28 August, 2023.

Burning Man festival on Monday 28 August, 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place on Saturday (local time) as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on August 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday (local time), according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held.

About 15cm of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday (local time) at the festival site, located about 177km north of Reno, the National Weather Service in Reno said.

Another 7.5cm is expected late Saturday into Sunday (local time).

Organizers urged festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Proud Boy who helped spearhead Capitol attack jailed for 16 years

Proud Boy who helped spearhead Capitol attack jailed for 16 years

Ethan Nordean was one of five members convicted of spearheading an attack on the US Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Sat, Sep 2

Bodycam footage shows fatal Ohio police shooting of pregnant mother

Bodycam footage shows fatal Ohio police shooting of pregnant mother

21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young was shot through her windshield after being accused of stealing from a grocery store. Her unborn baby did not survive.

Sat, Sep 2

One dead, four injured in stabbings in jail Trump was booked at

One dead, four injured in stabbings in jail Trump was booked at

Sat, Sep 2

Trio found dead off-grid in US were trying to escape society

Trio found dead off-grid in US were trying to escape society

Fri, Sep 1

UN chief warns global distrust, division a 'recipe for annihilation'

UN chief warns global distrust, division a 'recipe for annihilation'

Fri, Sep 1

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch Maui wildfire fund

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch Maui wildfire fund

Fri, Sep 1

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Most Taiwanese not worried about war despite China threats

Most Taiwanese not worried about war despite China threats

35 mins ago

Christopher Luxon reveals eight-point 'pledge' to voters

Christopher Luxon reveals eight-point 'pledge' to voters

1:27pm

Charges laid after siblings die in Sydney hit and run

Charges laid after siblings die in Sydney hit and run

12:58pm

Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026

Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026

12:30pm

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

12:00pm

Chris Hipkins defends dental policy's pace, eligibility

21:12

Chris Hipkins defends dental policy's pace, eligibility

More from Entertainment

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

The group of 18 celebrities will be duking it out in Te Waipounamu.

7:49am

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement announcing his death said.

8:23pm

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

4:07pm

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

2:55pm

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Fri, Sep 1