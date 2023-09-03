Burning Man festivalgoers urged to shelter in place as site floods

The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place on Saturday (local time) as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on August 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday (local time), according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held.

About 15cm of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday (local time) at the festival site, located about 177km north of Reno, the National Weather Service in Reno said.

Another 7.5cm is expected late Saturday into Sunday (local time).

Organizers urged festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel.