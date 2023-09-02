Tallest living dog needs leg amputation following cancer diagnosis

Zeus the dog is not just any Great Dane - he holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest living dog. Standing at 1.046 metres, he was officially named the tallest living dog (male) by the organisation.

But now, tragedy has struck in the canine's household: Zeus has been diagnosed with bone cancer and needs to have right front leg amputated.

Zeus, who lives in Texas with owner Brittany Davis, was awarded the title in March 2022. She says Zeus, 3, was the largest of his litter, and eats up to 12 cups of food a day.

Now, the canine will have to undergo treatment, with the family raising money through the popular crowd-funding website, Gofundme.

Davis announced via the website: "Recently, a beloved member of our family, our dear dog Zeus, has been diagnosed with cancer. He has been a loyal and devoted companion, bringing immeasurable joy and comfort to our lives.

"It is with a heavy heart that we received this diagnosis, and we are now faced not only with emotional challenges but also financial burdens that come with providing the best possible care for our beloved Zeus."

Zeus often turns heads when he walks, with some children asking if he is a horse. (Source: Guinness World Records)

While the family have not disclosed what kind of cancer Zeus has, the Animal Surgical Centre of Michigan says on it's website that bone cancer in dogs is common, with 10,000 new cases of bone cancer being diagnosed in dogs each year.

The website also notes that "most dogs are able to run and play" following an amputation.

Zeus, who is so tall his water bowl is the kitchen sink, is said to be doing well following the diagnosis but will be undergoing an amputation and may have to undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy.