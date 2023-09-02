World
Popular bear shot dead in Italy, leaving cubs without mother

43 mins ago
Amarena, a Marsican bear, was shot dead on the outskirts of San Sebastiano dei Marsi on Thursday night.

Amarena, a Marsican bear, was shot dead on the outskirts of San Sebastiano dei Marsi on Thursday night. (Source: Associated Press)

A critically endangered bear popular with locals has been killed in a Central Italian town by a man who said he shot it out of fear, sparking outrage across the region.

The bear, named Amarena, was shot on the outskirts of San Sebastiano dei Marsi on Thursday night (local time) after crossing into private property from the Abruzzo National Park.

She was particularly well-known in the area and was one of 60 critically endangered Marsican bears that live in the park and are native to central Italy.

Her name was derived from a variety of black cherries, which she enjoyed eating.

Abruzzo National Park posted an image of the dead bear on Facebook and said in a statement that park rangers had quickly intervened due to the presence of Amarena’s cubs.

Vets confirmed that the bear had died at the scene.

Although Amarena caused damage to agricultural and livestock activities in the area, there was no justification for the fatal shooting, the park said.

"[Amarena] had never created any kind of problem for humans."

The man who shot the bear was identified and questioned by local police.

"I shot out of fear, but I didn't want to kill. I found her inside my property, and it was an impulsive, instinctive act," he told Italian news agency ANSA.

The killing received condemnation from government officials and animal rights advocates.

President of Abruzzo Marco Marsilio described the news as “a very serious act against the entire region that leaves pain and anger.”

"Never has a bear represented any danger to man in Abruzzo, not even when he found himself frequenting inhabited centres."

World Wildlife Fund Italy’s head Luciano Di Tizio, said the bear’s killing was a "very grave, unjustifiable crime of nature" and the result of a "constant campaign against wildlife."

Park officials are now looking for Amarena’s two cubs, who are not self-sufficient and are at high risk.

