New Zealand
Man charged with murder over Mt Roskill assault, victim named

8:13pm
The scene of the incident this morning.

The scene of the incident this morning.

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 26-year-old, who passed away from injuries after an assault at the Richardson's Bar and Restaurant in Auckland's Mt Roskill early on Friday morning.

Police were called to Richardson Rd about 12.54am after a man was found unresponsive following an assault.

He died at the scene after receiving medical assistance.

Police have today named the victim as 26-year-old Tofimua Matagi.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with his murder.

He will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews says the investigation team has worked some long hours to get this result and bring some relief to the victim’s devastated family.

