Labour pledges free dental for under 30s if elected

The Labour Party has pledged to begin a phased approach to free dental care for under 30s if re-elected.

It would cost $390 million over four years and would begin in July 2025.

"Successive Labour governments" - if elected - would expand the scheme based on "workforce, healthcare capacity and fiscal settings".

The announcement was made by leader Chris Hipkins at the party's campaign launch at the Aotea Centre in Auckland today.

The initial phase of the policy would include a push for overseas dentists as well as boosting training in New Zealand - increasing dentists trained by 50%.

It echoes a similar announcement made by the Green Party at the beginning of August.

Hipkins said New Zealand had one of the highest recorded rates of unmet need for adult dental care, which was "overwhelmingly because of cost".

“In 2022 alone, 1.5 million Kiwis didn’t visit a dentist because it was just too expensive. Extending free basic dental care is a huge move and one which will ultimately benefit all New Zealanders."

The policy is part of Labour's "10-point cost of living plan" - another part of which was the party's policy to remove GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables, announced last month.

Hipkins said while children and young people currently had access to free basic dental care, as soon as they turned 18, they faced "big bills" and often dropped out of the system.

“Labour is making the first steps in our long-term commitment to building better oral health right across New Zealand, keeping people in the system and keeping all Kiwis healthy."

Labour would expand dental care in two stages, reaching 18 to 23-year-olds from July 2025 and 18 - 29-year-olds from July 2026.

“By the end of our next term in Government, nearly 40% of all Kiwis will have access to free dental care,” he said.

Labour health spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall said poor oral health had a lasting impact on both mental and physical health and could lead to avoidable hospitalisations.

“We have seen an increase in the number of people admitted to hospital due to complications from poor oral health.

“Helping people keep their teeth in better condition and out of hospital will take pressure off the system.

“Our policy includes essential dental procedures such as an annual check-up, a clean, X-rays, basic fillings and extractions – everything needed to set New Zealanders up for good oral health in their later years.

“The policy we’re announcing today is a substantial step towards Labour’s ultimate goal of universal dental care. It prioritises those most likely to put off dental care for financial reasons – young people."

She said such a "fundamental change" in our public health settings needed to be "carefully designed”.

“Choosing a start date of July 1 2025 means we have time to enable the sector to prepare, which is why we’re rolling out the policy in stages.

“Growing the dental workforce is hugely important to Labour. Our Government will work collaboratively with health agencies and regulatory and professional bodies to make sure we have the oral health therapists, dental hygienists and dentists we need.

“We will increase the number of places in Bachelor of Dental Surgery course by 50%.

“And we want to strengthen existing youth dental care. The next Labour Government will actively work with families to enrol their children with a dentist and expand availability in different community settings like Māori and Pasifika health providers.

“The health reforms are focused on fairness and the principle that everyone is entitled to the best healthcare no matter who they are or where they live.

“We want to keep people well and prevent costly illnesses to make sure they get the care they need in the community near where they live."