Kerr, Devine set for big payday as 'platinum' players in WBBL

31 mins ago
Melie Kerr and Sophie Devine.

Melie Kerr and Sophie Devine. (Source: Photosport)

White Ferns Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr have been named in the Platinum grade under a new overseas draft system in Australia's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

An international player draft has been introduced to the WBBL for the first time in what's been heralded as a game changer.

The changes come as Cricket Australia tries to keep pace with an explosion in T20 leagues around the world.

Kerr and Devine played in India's inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year, which was a raging success.

The Mumbai Indians paid $192,000 for Kerr.

England all rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner were the league's most expensive foreign recruits, earning a whopping $631,197.86 NZ for a month's work.

Until now, the eight teams in the WBBL were able to pick their overseas players privately.

Kerr and Devine made a list of 25 players elevated to the exclusive Platinum Players List by the Big Bash Technical Committee, along with other international stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Mathews, and Heather Knight.

An increase to players wages was announced earlier this year. The WBBL salary cap has doubled from last season to $732,624.

The players in the Platinum grade will earn the maximum of $120,000 NZD for seven weeks work.

Kerr played for the Brisbane Heat last year, and Devine captained the Perth Scorchers.

Devine is in top form scoring an unbeaten century in the opening game of the Women's Caribbean Premier League this morning.

Devine scored 103 off 64 balls for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Cricket Australia said in total 122 players from 19 countries have thrown their hat in the ring to be drafted.

The 25 players are the only players who can be picked in the first round of the draft, a few of the platinum players can be picked in the second round along with gold players.

The overseas players draft will take place on Sunday at 7:30pm.

The ninth edition of the WBBL gets underway on the 19th October, concluding with the final on the 2nd December.

By Bridget Tunnicliffe for rnz.co.nz

