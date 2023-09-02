New Zealand
Fresh plea for information one year on from Ariki Rigby homicide

9:51am
Ariki Rigby of Napier.

Ariki Rigby of Napier.

Police have made a further appeal for information as the one-year anniversary of the killing of Hawke's Bay teenager Ariki Rigby approaches.

The 18-year-old's body was found in a burnt-out car in a Hawke's Bay carpark last September, with the body not being discovered for two days due to the condition of the car.

Almost a year on, police are yet to make any arrests in their homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the police focus is on holding those responsible for Rigby's death accountable and providing the whānau with answers.

"We believe people in the community know what happened to Ariki, but loyalties are preventing them from speaking – please do the right thing and come forward."

He urged anyone with "genuine information" to get in touch with police.

Rigby's whānau said that while they are still mourning Ariki's death, they want to get on with trying to find those responsible.

They also said they were aware of misinformation circulating online and within the community.

De Lange asks that people exercise caution when discussing, reading or sharing information online about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265.

