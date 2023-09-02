All Blacks arrive in Lyon ahead of RWC opener

The All Blacks have arrived in the French city of Lyon ahead of their Rugby World Cup opener against France next weekend.

The team received a police escort as they departed the train station, having just arrived from Arras.

While boarding the bus, a small crowd of locals gathered to catch a glimpse of the team.

One man who watched the team depart was on his break from work and said he was “lucky” to see them depart.

“I’ve been playing rugby since I was five years old. I saw the bus from the All Blacks and was like, ‘oh my god, it’s my lucky day’, and I just waited for 10 minutes, and I saw all the team.

“Yeah, that was like really awesome.”

They are now on their way to their training base, which is in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes city.

The team now has a week to recover from their 35-7 loss to South Africa and to prepare for a strong France team who will hope to ruin the party on Saturday Morning (NZT)

The All Blacks will kick off their campaign on 9 September at 7.15am (NZT) at Stade de France.