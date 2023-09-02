Rugby
10-year-old to bring her heart of gold to the Rugby World Cup

6:00am

Ten-year-old Sibheal Dobson's family and friends know about her infectious personality and deep aroha for life - now, she'll get to share it with the world.

She's one of four Defenders of Tomorrow who will fly to France to be mascots at the Rugby World Cup, and who will run out with the All Blacks when they take to the pitch.

Judges were impressed with her video application for the role, her cheeky sense of humour and vibrant nature shining through it.

Sibheal's clip begins with her watching the ABs score a try, a feat she aptly summarised with a single word - "Damn!"

Her friendliness - and wittiness - empowers her in the face of judgement as someone born with achondroplasia, a condition that causes dwarfism.

Her dad Guy admires her approach to her condition, and says he's grown himself just from being her parent.

"She shows aroha to people that are being unpleasant to her, whether they’re saying "look at her" or "why is that girl so small", she certainly can turn things around," he told Seven Sharp.

"She’s taught me probably a lot about patience, I’m not a particularly patient person, whereas she would be much more patient. She shows a lot of empathy for other people, when people are hurt or hurting, so that’s certainly a trait that she has had."

Sibheal's proven she can accomplish whatever she sets her mind to - and nothing's able to hold her back - so long as she's true to herself.

"I just like helping out, I love helping people, making sure they’re okay," she said.

"When I help someone – it just makes me feel like, 'oh yeah, I’m doing the right thing'."

Watch Sibheal become a Defender of Tomorrow in the video above

RugbyRugby World Cup

