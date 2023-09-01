Rugby
1News

Watch: All Blacks honour WW1 soldiers with emotional haka in France

12:19pm

The All Blacks have touched down in France ahead of the Rugby World Cup and made a special stop before settling in to camp.

The team visited the Caterpillar Valley cemetery near Longueval in Northern France — a significant place in New Zealand's military history as it was where the New Zealand Division joined the Battle of Somme in September 1916.

Captain Sam Cane laid a wreath at the memorial of missing Kiwi soldiers to pay tribute to the fallen and the team also laid a jersey for All Black Robert Stanley Black who was killed during the Battle of Somme.

The team also performed the Kapa o Pango haka to show their respect, with management joining in as well.

The All Blacks perform their haka at the Caterpillar Valley cemetery in France.

The All Blacks perform their haka at the Caterpillar Valley cemetery in France. (Source: All Blacks)

The cemetery also contains the grave from which the remains of an unknown New Zealand soldier were exhumed and re-interred in solemn ceremony at the National War Memorial at Wellington in 2004.

Fans pointed out it was rare to see the side perform the haka in public with the traditional challenge usually reserved for before Test matches.

"This one meant a lot," the team responded on social media.

The All Blacks open their Rugby World Cup campaign next Saturday at 7.15am NZT against hosts France in Paris but will be based in Lyon for much of the tournament.

RugbyAll BlacksRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dane Coles: Legacy, trust, and what his fairytale finish looks like

Dane Coles: Legacy, trust, and what his fairytale finish looks like

The All Blacks great sat down with 1News Sport's Kimberlee Downs ahead of his final rugby hoorah at this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

7:23pm

2:17

Boks aim to go back-to-back at RWC for golden end to Erasmus era

Boks aim to go back-to-back at RWC for golden end to Erasmus era

There’s also the motivation of becoming the first nation to claim four titles and overtake great rivals the All Blacks.

Thu, Aug 31

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

Wed, Aug 30

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

Tensions high on eve of major rugby governance review

Wed, Aug 30

Foster's relief at Barrett decision: 'You always hold your breath'

Foster's relief at Barrett decision: 'You always hold your breath'

Wed, Aug 30

1:08

Young Kiwis with 'character' France-bound for new rugby event

Young Kiwis with 'character' France-bound for new rugby event

Tue, Aug 29

1:58

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

BREAKING

Murder-accused on the run after cutting monitoring bracelet

Murder-accused on the run after cutting monitoring bracelet

14 mins ago

US college sets record for women's sporting event crowd size

US college sets record for women's sporting event crowd size

15 mins ago

Ukraine says it has developed a long-range weapon

Ukraine says it has developed a long-range weapon

28 mins ago

January 6 US Capitol riot: Two ex-Proud Boys get lengthy sentences

January 6 US Capitol riot: Two ex-Proud Boys get lengthy sentences

45 mins ago

Killer mum Lauren Dickason to be sentenced in December

Killer mum Lauren Dickason to be sentenced in December

1:10pm

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

More from Entertainment

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Filmmaker and producer Jamie Christopher is said to have passed away at his Los Angeles home from heart complications.

1:10pm

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

It comes after Kanye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals.

10:12pm

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

3:43pm

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Thu, Aug 31

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

Thu, Aug 31