Two new faces in White Ferns as squad named for South Africa tour

The White Ferns' squad to tour South Africa features two new names with Canterbury batter Kate Anderson and Auckland all-rounder Bella Armstrong earning maiden call-ups in the 15-strong side this morning.

Coach Ben Sawyer has selected the pair along with returning pace bowler Jess Kerr who missed the recent Sri Lanka tour due to injury.

“It’s a real bonus to have Jess back in the squad," Sawyer said.

“She’s got a world-class bowling skill set and is especially effective with her in-swinger, which is proving more and more difficult in the women’s game.

“Jess bookends the innings, especially in a T20 match, as she swings it up front and then bowls an amazing leg cutter at the death.”

Anderson also missed a chance to play in Sri Lanka due to a finger injury, having come off her most successful season to date in which she was named NZC’s Women’s Domestic Player of The Year.

The 27-year-old smashed a chart-topping 536 runs at an average of 59 in the Super Smash with her run aggregate more than 100 clear of the next best female or male.

Kate Anderson plays a shot in the Super Smash final. (Source: Photosport)

“Kate had an outstanding domestic season last year and was unfortunate to miss the Sri Lanka tour through injury," Sawyer said.

“We like her power and skills with the bat and we’re looking forward to giving her an opportunity on the international stage.”

Armstrong, 23, has been named purely for the T20 section of the tour where she will replace wicket-keeper Izzy Gaze, who will return home after the ODI series.

“Bella’s an exciting young prospect who hits the ball hard and is an outstanding fielder, so she’s got all the attributes that we want from a White Fern,” he said.

“We’ve got five T20 matches on this tour which is more than we usually get, so it’s a good opportunity for us to look at players who could potentially be part of our future World Cup campaigns.”

Sawyer added Otago allrounder Hayley Jensen wasn’t considered for selection as she continues her rehabilitation from knee surgery in May.

The remainder of the squad is made up of familiar faces who have all experienced South African playing conditions this year courtesy of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup and the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

White Ferns Tour of South Africa squad

Sophie Devine (C), Kate Anderson*, Bella Armstrong* (T20I only), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (ODI only), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

WHITE FERNS tour to South Africa

Thursday 21 September: Warm-up 50-over, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 8pm NZT

Sunday 24 September: 1st ODI, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 9pm NZT

Thursday 28 September: 2nd ODI, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg, 8.30pm NZT

Sunday 1 October: 3rd ODI, Kingsmead, Durban, 8.30pm NZT

Friday 6 October: 1st T20I, Buffalo Park, East London, 5.00am NZT

Sunday 8 October: 2nd T20I, Buffalo Park, East London, 1.00am NZT

Tuesday 10 October: 3rd T20I, Buffalo Park, East London, 5.00am NZT

Saturday 14 October: 4th T20I, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 1.00am NZT

Sunday 15 October: 5th T20I, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 1.00am NZT