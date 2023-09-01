Photo released of 68-year-old woman missing in Auckland

Auckland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman, who was last seen this morning.

Geraldine Shirley Yansen, 68, was last seen in Takapuna on the city's North Shore.

"Geraldine was last seen in Takapuna around the Shakespeare Road area at around 9am this morning," a police spokesperson said.

Authorities have released an apparent surveillance camera photo of the missing 68-year-old whilst calling for sightings to be reported urgently to 111.

"Police have concerns for her welfare and ask anyone who sights Geraldine to contact police as soon as possible on 111.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105."