New Zealand
1News

Man dies following assault in Auckland, homicide probe launched

9:00am
The scene of the incident this morning.

The scene of the incident this morning. (Source: 1News)

A homicide investigation is underway after a man died following an assault overnight at a restaurant in Auckland's Mt Roskill.

Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said police were called to Richardson Rd about 12.54am after a man was found unresponsive following an assault.

He died at the scene after receiving medical assistance.

Police stand guard outside Richardson's Restaurant.

Police stand guard outside Richardson's Restaurant. (Source: 1News)

Investigators have been seen at Richardson's Restaurant, which is also a bar with a gaming lounge.

A local shop owner told 1News the restaurant and bar is "always very quiet".

Matthews said a scene guard is in place while an examination is carried out.

"Police are working hard to establish exactly what has occurred and who is responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

