Other Sport
1News

Hamish Kerr bounces back from World Champs disappointment

11:38am
Hamish Kerr has won his first Commonwealth games medal and first gold in the high jump final.

Hamish Kerr has won his first Commonwealth games medal and first gold in the high jump final. (Source: Photosport)

Hamish Kerr has bounced back from the disappointment the World Athletics Championships to finish second in the men’s high jump at the Zurich Diamond League this morning.

In a tight battle with Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim, Kerr finished up with a clearance at 2.33m to come within 1cm of the national record he set in February. Barshim won the event with a clearance at 2.35m while world indoor champion Sanghyeok Woo of South Korea took third with 2.31m effort.

It comes after Kerr, the Commonwealth champion, cleared a best of 2.22m and was eliminated in qualification at the World Championships, but with this morning's efforts he also attained the Paris Olympic qualification mark.

"It’s been an interesting week," Kerr said.

"I went to Croatia with my girlfriend and had some recovery time, which was super nice, and I wasn’t quite sure how the energy levels would be going into Zurich.

"But I felt good warming up and everyone else was looking a bit tired because they competed in the [high jump] final earlier in the week at the World Championships, so I knew I had an energy kick on them.

"The heights just kept coming. I was in the groove and I wasn’t really thinking too much about each clearance just enjoying it."

Kerr said while he was "gutted" he didn't perform as well as he did this morning last week in Budapest, his latest performance has given him confidence with Paris now on the schedule.

"To be able to crack off an Olympic qualifier and get my best jump I’ve ever done outdoors after what has been a tough week shows I can dig deep," he said.

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs continued her stellar 2023 by placing seventh in the women’s 100m, recording a time of 11.14s.

Zoe Hobbs checks her time at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Zoe Hobbs checks her time at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. (Source: Getty)

The 25-year-old Kiwi, who finished just 0.01 shy of the qualifiers for the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships, was up against a world-class line-up in the final with world champion Sha’Carri Richardson seizing control in the latter stages to win with a time of 10.88.

Jamaican Natasha Morrison grabbed second in a photo-finish from her fellow Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic champion, as both were credited with a time of 11.00.

The other Kiwi in action tonight inside the Letzigrund Stadium, Sam Tanner placed 11th in the men’s 1500m, clocking 3:32.16.

In a rapid race, Tanner held a mid-pack position for much of the race and produced another consistent performance – within less then a second of his lifetime best of 3:31.24.

Victory went to American Yared Nuguse who edged world champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain by 0.02 to win in 3:30.49.

Other SportAthletics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Pole vaulters embrace after sharing world champs gold

Watch: Pole vaulters embrace after sharing world champs gold

Rivals Nina Kennedy and Katie Moon battled for over two hours in Budapest looking for a winner until they found out they could do something even more special.

Thu, Aug 24

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

In just his eighth race, George Beamish managed to finish fifth in the men's final, leaving him with a new drive for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Wed, Aug 23

Hobbs misses 100m final by 0.01s at athletics world champs

Hobbs misses 100m final by 0.01s at athletics world champs

Tue, Aug 22

Former NZ sprint star Osei-Nketia adjusting to college football

Former NZ sprint star Osei-Nketia adjusting to college football

Sat, Aug 19

2:10

Zoe Hobbs' stellar 2023 a 'stepping stone' for Paris Olympics

Zoe Hobbs' stellar 2023 a 'stepping stone' for Paris Olympics

Fri, Aug 18

Kiwi duo Tanner and Wilde 'pushing each other' to new bests

Kiwi duo Tanner and Wilde 'pushing each other' to new bests

Fri, Aug 18

1:51

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

BREAKING

Murder-accused on the run after cutting monitoring bracelet

Murder-accused on the run after cutting monitoring bracelet

12 mins ago

US college sets record for women's sporting event crowd size

US college sets record for women's sporting event crowd size

12 mins ago

Ukraine says it has developed a long-range weapon

Ukraine says it has developed a long-range weapon

26 mins ago

January 6 US Capitol riot: Two ex-Proud Boys get lengthy sentences

January 6 US Capitol riot: Two ex-Proud Boys get lengthy sentences

43 mins ago

Killer mum Lauren Dickason to be sentenced in December

Killer mum Lauren Dickason to be sentenced in December

58 mins ago

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

More from Entertainment

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Filmmaker and producer Jamie Christopher is said to have passed away at his Los Angeles home from heart complications.

58 mins ago

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

It comes after Kanye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals.

10:12pm

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

3:43pm

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Thu, Aug 31

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

Thu, Aug 31