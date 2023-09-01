Tennis
Erin Routliffe pulls off comeback to advance at US Open

53 mins ago
Erin Routliffe.

Erin Routliffe. (Source: Photosport)

Erin Routliffe has advanced to the second round of the women's doubles at this year's US Open after pushing through the "getting to know each other" period with her new partner.

Routliffe and Canadian Gaby Dabrowski came back from a set down to post a dominant win over American Lauren Davis and the Czech Republic’s Anastasia Detiuc this morning on Court No.4.

The new duo won the match 4-6 6-1 6-0, coming back from being broken four times in the first set to break their opponents' serve eight times throughout the contest.

Routliffe told Stuff there were clear signs they were still a new combination but they also showed what can happen when it comes together.

“Right now, it’s still the phase of getting lots of matches together and getting to know each other,” Routliffe said.

“Those were two clean sets, so having that belief system in each other, that will help us for sure."

It's the first time Routliffe has advanced past the first round at a grand slam this year and while she conceded it's been "a rough year", she's excited to see what her new partnership can bring.

"I still believe in my game and that Gaby and I together can beat anyone, so I am really excited for the rest of the year.”

Routliffe and Dabrowski will play China's Zhu Lin and Chinese Taipei's Fang-Hsien Wu in the second round tomorrow.

