Celebrations as Whakapapa ski field turns 70

Birthday celebrations are underway on the slopes of Whakapapa ski field to mark 70 years since the ski field was first purchased.

The ski field, located on Mt Ruapehu, was purchased in 1953 – the same year Sir Edmund Hillary reached the summit of Mount Everest – with the mountaineering legend himself onsite the following year to open the ski field’s first chair lift.

Throughout its history, the mountain has seen multiple eruptions, thousands, if not millions of international visitors and snow fall like no other.

But most importantly, the ski field remained a hub for fun and excitement for people of all ages.

Ski Area manager Steve Manunui joined Seven Sharp to talk about the recent snowfall on the mountain.

He said the snow was a “blessing” for everyone who works at the Whakapapa ski field, adding that guests of the field “have appreciated being able to get back up… and enjoy” the weather and snow fall.

“We are known for our spring skiing, and obviously it's just coming into [spring]. That base [of snow] is pretty solid, not going to go anywhere and will see [the mountain] through till Labour weekend.”

In terms of birthday celebrations, he said that to celebrate the field’s 70th birthday, they are offering midweek day passes for $70 on the website for 24 hours only.

“We would love to see some of our friends come on up and enjoy riding on the big maunga here,” he said.

Rā whānau, Whakapapa!

Watch the above Seven Sharp video for more memories and views of New Zealand’s iconic ski field.