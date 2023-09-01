World
50 Cent allegedly leaves fan with head gash after throwing mic

12:56pm
The rapper allegedly left a concert attendee with a head wound.

50 Cent allegedly left a fan with a gruesome head gash after he hurled a broken microphone into the audience at his latest concert.

The rapper, 48, grew frustrated after his production team handed him a string of faulty mics during his performance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday, and footage showed him taking one and launching it into the crowd.

It didn’t show where the microphone ended up, but Bryhana Monegain - a host for US radio station Power 106 - claims it whacked her on the forehead, leaving her with a bloody injury.

Photos of the broadcaster obtained by TMZ show her stitched up and her head wrapped in gauze.

A source close to 50 Cent - born Curtis James Jackson III - told TMZ that Monegain wasn’t meant to be in the restricted section of the gig.

She filed a police report over the incident on Wednesday night, according to the outlet, which also said 50 Cent had been named a criminal battery suspect in relation to the incident.

It’s an echo of 50 Cent’s fellow rapper Cardi B, 30, landing in hot water after she hurled her microphone at a fan who splashed her with liquid while she was performing in Las Vegas in July.

Her mic rocketed off an object and hit a concert goer, who filed a police report before Cardi was cleared.

Days later the mic popped up for sale on eBay – where it was being auctioned for charity.

Scott Fisher, whose company provided audio support for the show, sold it to a bidder who put in an offer of $99,900 as he said he wanted to do “something good” with the device.

