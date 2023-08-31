Health
1News

NZ deaths linked to Canadian man who sold suicide poison

44 mins ago
Kenneth Law has been arrested after selling chemicals online, resulting in the deaths of 88 individuals.

Kenneth Law has been arrested after selling chemicals online, resulting in the deaths of 88 individuals. (Source: Peel Regional Police)

This article discusses mental health and may disturb some readers. Helplines are available at the bottom of the page.

A Canadian man, charged with aiding people's suicide through lethal substances overseas, has been linked to deaths in New Zealand, according to the coroner.

Kenneth Law, 57, was arrested in May and has been accused of selling products to assist suicide through several websites, The Guardian reported.

The man sold a lethal chemical substance to customers in more than 40 countries and has shipped over 1000 packages, Canadian authorities have alleged.

New Zealand's coroner said today it had "received reports of deaths" linked to Law.

"The Coroners Court has confirmed that it has received reports of deaths which are suspected to be linked to the activities of a Canadian man, who has been charged by Canadian police with counselling and aiding suicide," it said in a media release.

"The usual Coroners Court inquiry process will be followed in relation to the deaths.

"As the matters are now active before the court, no further information is available."

Canadian police charged Law with counselling and aiding suicide after the sudden death of a Toronto adult in April. He is now allegedly linked to 14 deaths in the country.

The 57-year-old is due to appear in court again later this month.

Under the Canadian criminal code, convincing or aiding a person to die by suicide can result in a 14-year prison sentence.

Earlier, the UK's National Crime Agency said it had identified 232 buyers within a two-year period. Eighty-eight of them later died, according to local authorities.

Where to get help.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

The British agency said it couldn't confirm the chemicals were the direct cause of death for the individuals, but that potential criminal offences were being investigated.

An undercover investigation by The Times newspaper helped to publicise the case.

Law reportedly told an undercover reporter: "People might not consider what I do as being very favourable or in fact even criminal.

"But I think it is helpful for a small, very narrow group of people who really need an avenue like this, because simply the laws of our society don’t permit it."

The man, who most recently worked as a cook, reportedly told an undercover journalist that "many, many, many, many" people had died as a result of his business.

"People in the UK have died, people in the US have died, people in Canada have died, and other parts of the world,” he said, according to The Times.

In New Zealand, assisted dying is legal for eligible people under specific arranged circumstances under the End of Life Choice Act — resulting from the successful 2020 referendum.

Where to get help

  • Free call or text 1737 any time
  • Victim Support: 0800 842 846
  • Depression helpline: 0800 111 757
  • Youthline: 0800 376 633
  • Lifeline: 0800 543 354
  • Shine: 0508 744 633
New ZealandWorldHealthNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Trump's testimony made public: 'You don't have a case'

Trump's testimony made public: 'You don't have a case'

Trump repeatedly insisted that, legally speaking, it didn't matter whether the financial statements he gave to banks were accurate or not.

4:01pm

2:47

Syphilis is on the rise in Auckland: What you need to know

Syphilis is on the rise in Auckland: What you need to know

It seems many people aren't sure what the serious disease even is.

1:45pm

Five million bees fall off truck on Canadian highway

Five million bees fall off truck on Canadian highway

1:30pm

Massive 4.3 metre, 364kg alligator captured in Mississippi

Massive 4.3 metre, 364kg alligator captured in Mississippi

12:22pm

US politician Mitch McConnell freezes while speaking with reporters

US politician Mitch McConnell freezes while speaking with reporters

9:34am

0:58

Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida, Georgia

Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida, Georgia

8:00am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

14 mins ago

At least 52 dead in Johannesburg building fire

At least 52 dead in Johannesburg building fire

21 mins ago

Netball NZ boss 'startled' by 'disrespectful' England squad

Netball NZ boss 'startled' by 'disrespectful' England squad

44 mins ago

NZ deaths linked to Canadian man who sold suicide poison

NZ deaths linked to Canadian man who sold suicide poison

54 mins ago

Qantas accused of advertising tickets for cancelled flights

Qantas accused of advertising tickets for cancelled flights

4:36pm

Leaders fire broadsides at each other as Parliament adjourns

2:24

Leaders fire broadsides at each other as Parliament adjourns

4:23pm

KiwiRail rejects NZTA account of potential Te Huia train collision

2:01

KiwiRail rejects NZTA account of potential Te Huia train collision

More from Entertainment

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

She posted a carousel of images from a party including images of her adopted twins Estere and Stella, both 11, as well as her 17-year-old daughter Mercy.

3:43pm

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

She said Hefner always said he would "rather be deaf" than give up on sexual activity.

5:00am

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

5:00am

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Wed, Aug 30

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Wed, Aug 30