No, you don't get an extra vote if you're on the Māori roll

Some people seem to think being on the Māori roll means you get an extra vote come election day — but that's not the case.

So what is the difference between being on the Māori roll and being on the general roll?

Under MMP, every person of voting age in New Zealand gets two votes in the general election — one vote for their local MP and one vote for their preferred party.

This is the same whether you are on the Māori roll or the general roll.

The only difference is in which local MP you are voting for — the MP running in the general electorate or the MP running in the Māori electorate.

What is an example of this?

If you live in Whanganui and choose to be on the Māori roll you will vote in the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate.

The candidate who wins the most votes in the Māori electorate of Te Tai Hauāuru will become your local MP.

If you choose to be on the general roll, you will vote in the Whanganui electorate.

The candidate who wins the most votes in the general electorate of Whanganui would then become your local MP.

You can find your local Māori electorate here.

Who is eligible to be on the Māori roll?

Only a person of Māori descent may choose to be enrolled on the Māori roll.

A new bill was passed last November meaning Māori could change rolls more easily.

In fact, they can now change rolls any time they like, except during a set period right before an election.

Before, Māori could only switch rolls every four to six years.

Can I switch to the Māori roll for the 2023 General Election?

No. You can't switch rolls within three months of an election.

However, if you are enrolling for the first time you will be able to select the Māori roll for the 2023 election.