Te Ao Māori

re-news

No, you don't get an extra vote if you're on the Māori roll

By Te Ahipourewa Forbes, Re: News
11:38am
Under MMP, every person of voting age in New Zealand gets two votes in the general election - one vote for their local MP and one vote for their preferred party.

Under MMP, every person of voting age in New Zealand gets two votes in the general election - one vote for their local MP and one vote for their preferred party. (Source: istock.com)

Some people seem to think being on the Māori roll means you get an extra vote come election day — but that's not the case.

So what is the difference between being on the Māori roll and being on the general roll?

Under MMP, every person of voting age in New Zealand gets two votes in the general election — one vote for their local MP and one vote for their preferred party.

This is the same whether you are on the Māori roll or the general roll.

The only difference is in which local MP you are voting for — the MP running in the general electorate or the MP running in the Māori electorate.

What is an example of this?

If you live in Whanganui and choose to be on the Māori roll you will vote in the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate.

The candidate who wins the most votes in the Māori electorate of Te Tai Hauāuru will become your local MP.

If you choose to be on the general roll, you will vote in the Whanganui electorate.

The candidate who wins the most votes in the general electorate of Whanganui would then become your local MP.

You can find your local Māori electorate here.

Who is eligible to be on the Māori roll?

Only a person of Māori descent may choose to be enrolled on the Māori roll.

A new bill was passed last November meaning Māori could change rolls more easily.

In fact, they can now change rolls any time they like, except during a set period right before an election.

Before, Māori could only switch rolls every four to six years.

Can I switch to the Māori roll for the 2023 General Election?

No. You can't switch rolls within three months of an election.

However, if you are enrolling for the first time you will be able to select the Māori roll for the 2023 election.

New ZealandRe: NewsTe Ao MāoriPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

First reading of family violence divorce bill 'incredible' for survivor

First reading of family violence divorce bill 'incredible' for survivor

The Family Proceedings Amendment Bill aims to address violence in a marriage or civil union.

10:55am

3:55

'Deceitful' - Accusations over anti co-governance website

'Deceitful' - Accusations over anti co-governance website

A website aimed at immigrants, heavy on te reo and pushing a message of unity, is accused of being deceitful and divisive.

10:46am

Numbers behind National's tax policy 'a bit murky' - economist

Numbers behind National's tax policy 'a bit murky' - economist

8:45am

6:22

Jessica Mutch McKay: National's tax policy is a good political move

Jessica Mutch McKay: National's tax policy is a good political move

5:30am

4:42

Katie Bradford: Foreign buyers, inflation key challenges from National tax plan

Katie Bradford: Foreign buyers, inflation key challenges from National tax plan

5:08pm

National to can Govt's public transport youth discounts if elected

National to can Govt's public transport youth discounts if elected

3:54pm

4:18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Pacific Update: Cook Islands fisherman hauls in 512kg blue marlin

5:53

Pacific Update: Cook Islands fisherman hauls in 512kg blue marlin

16 mins ago

Failed Fitness Test: New Zealand Rugby leadership put on notice

1:58

Failed Fitness Test: New Zealand Rugby leadership put on notice

30 mins ago

BREAKING

Man spent Covid-19 wage subsidy on gambling, adult entertainment

Man spent Covid-19 wage subsidy on gambling, adult entertainment

12:22pm

Massive 4.3 metre, 364kg alligator captured in Mississippi

Massive 4.3 metre, 364kg alligator captured in Mississippi

12:00pm

Fresh arrest warrant issued over fatal Queen St shooting

0:30

Fresh arrest warrant issued over fatal Queen St shooting

11:50am

Boks aim to go back-to-back at RWC for golden end to Erasmus era

Boks aim to go back-to-back at RWC for golden end to Erasmus era

More from Entertainment

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

She said Hefner always said he would "rather be deaf" than give up on sexual activity.

5:00am

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

New Zealand Fashion Week is in full swing, with a familiar face making an appearance, Te Pāti Māori’s Rawiri Waititi.

5:00am

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Wed, Aug 30

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Wed, Aug 30

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Wed, Aug 30