Michael Venus advances at US Open with straight-sets win

Michael Venus has made a positive start to his US Open bid with doubles partner Jamie Murray, claiming a straight-sets win at Flushing Meadows this morning.

Venus and Murray won their opening match 7-6 7-6 against Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Gonzalo Escobar from Ecuador.

The start of the match was delayed by rain but once it cleared, it became a hot and humid affair in New York for the Kiwi.

"About 15 minutes into our warm-up this morning it just started pouring," Venus told Stuff.

"It was a bit different because we never hit any serves or returns and you never know how those first few games are going to go."

ADVERTISEMENT

Venus stepped up in both tiebreakers to seal the win, collecting breaks in both with pinpoint returns while winning all their points while serving.

"We know those guys are a tough team and have been playing well," Venus added.

"It was a tough match and I'm glad we played some good tiebreakers here."

Venus and Murray will play the winner of the match between French duo Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut and Hungarian Marton Fucsovics with Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the second round.