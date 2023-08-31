Tennis
Michael Venus advances at US Open with straight-sets win

11:15am
Jamie Murray and Michael Venus talk at the US Open.

Jamie Murray and Michael Venus talk at the US Open. (Source: Getty)

Michael Venus has made a positive start to his US Open bid with doubles partner Jamie Murray, claiming a straight-sets win at Flushing Meadows this morning.

Venus and Murray won their opening match 7-6 7-6 against Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Gonzalo Escobar from Ecuador.

The start of the match was delayed by rain but once it cleared, it became a hot and humid affair in New York for the Kiwi.

"About 15 minutes into our warm-up this morning it just started pouring," Venus told Stuff.

"It was a bit different because we never hit any serves or returns and you never know how those first few games are going to go."

Venus stepped up in both tiebreakers to seal the win, collecting breaks in both with pinpoint returns while winning all their points while serving.

"We know those guys are a tough team and have been playing well," Venus added.

"It was a tough match and I'm glad we played some good tiebreakers here."

Venus and Murray will play the winner of the match between French duo Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut and Hungarian Marton Fucsovics with Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

Tennis

'Like Snoop Dogg's living room' - Weed smell wafts over US Open

'Like Snoop Dogg's living room' - Weed smell wafts over US Open

Court 17, where eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari complained about an overwhelming whiff of pot during her first-round loss, has become notorious among players for its distinctive smell.

Wed, Aug 30

Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter

Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter

Her husband Alexis Ohanian described her as the "GMOAT", or Greatest Mother of All Time.

Wed, Aug 23

Men and women to use same ball at US Open after complaints

Men and women to use same ball at US Open after complaints

Fri, Aug 18

Kyrgios to miss US Open through injury, fourth grand slam in a row

Kyrgios to miss US Open through injury, fourth grand slam in a row

Fri, Aug 11

Tennis ace Naomi Osaka welcomes baby girl

Tennis ace Naomi Osaka welcomes baby girl

Thu, Jul 13

How a one-of-a-kind clay court could mould future Kiwi tennis stars

How a one-of-a-kind clay court could mould future Kiwi tennis stars

Sat, Jul 8

2:06

