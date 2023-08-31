Leaders fire broadsides at each other as Parliament adjourns

Politicians fired broadsides at each other as Parliament adjourned before the election today.

It was a chance for them to take final pot shots and tout their own policies in the House, a chance they gratefully jumped at.

Chris Hipkins

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins began by speaking about the incredibly eventful three-year term Labour had led since the last election, including a global pandemic.

"It is remarkable to think how far we have come. We have navigated our way through those as a Government and a country," he said.

Hipkins said it hadn't gotten any easier since he was thrust into the PM role back in January, with the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle causing chaos.

"It's been an incredibly tough year for New Zealanders off the back of the global pandemic."

He then pivoted to attack mode and went after the Opposition, stating the public needs to be wary of the "coalition of cuts, chaos and fear" he claims a National, ACT and NZ First Government would bring.

"That would wind back the progress we have made for New Zealanders."

He then touted his Government's economy under Finance Minister Grant Robertson, with "record low unemployment" and "wages growing faster than inflation".

"We have been focused on growing wages because that is how Kiwis get ahead. Now is not the time to turn back and stoke the inflationary fire with National's uncosted tax cuts".

Hipkins took a parting shot at National MP Michael Woodhouse who announced his "departure from political life" after withdrawing from the party's updated list before its public release.

"We have a positive vision for New Zealand’s future and I look forward to meeting the opposite members on the campaign trail, and I wave goodbye to Michael Woodhouse too, because he is guaranteed not to be here after the election."

Woodhouse is still standing in his Dunedin electorate, a seat National hasn't won for some 50 years.

Chris Hipkins left and Christopher Luxon right face off as Parliament adjourns. (Source: 1News)

Christopher Luxon

National Party leader Christopher Luxon began his speech by taking aim at Hipkins.

"That final speech from Chris Hipkins, which was his final speech as prime minister, shouldn’t have been an adjournment speech it should have been an apology speech," he said.

Luxon added Hipkins needs to apologise to victims of ram-raids and people struggling to pay their mortgages among others.

He also "thanked Prime Minister Chris Hipkins for his services to the National Party" stating he didn't sweep away all Jacinda Ardern stood for "as promised" but, except for kindness, just "delivered more of the same".

He said Hipkins was "desperate to be re-elected and that is why he has gone so personal and negative".

Luxon also attacked the Government over the recent losses to personnel, including Kiri Allan, and demotions including Michael Wood: "The wheels are falling off".

"Robertson is looking green and I'm not sure it is from all the u-turns or dead rats he has had to swallow."

He did however extend an olive branch to Te Pāti Māori stating he hopes National can work with them again one day.

When it came to the Greens he said maybe they should actually be called the reds.

"The National Party is ready to govern, we are sorted and united, we are going to get the country back on track.

"Kiwis want a change and they are going to get a National Government," Luxon finished up.

David Seymour

ACT leader David Seymour began by taking shots at Labour’s recent low poll results.

He moved on to a long list of thanks to people including Parliamentary staff and his own party.

“I think the reason ACT has so much support is because never has been promised to so much and so many and not been delivered,” he said of the Government’s record.

“The people will tell you the number one concern is the cost of living and that will be Grant Robertson’s epitaph."

David Seymour delivers address in Parliament. (Source: 1News)

Seymour then said Kiwis are less safe with rising crime rates.

“These are the problems Labour has left us and why people are leaving in droves."

He then called the Government “divisive” which drew ire and groans from some still left in the House.

Seymour said he backed Covid vaccines but the Government’s approach to its implementation “ostracised” many parts of the country.

Chris Hipkins in response to questions always attacks and attacks the opposition, Seymour said, backing Luxon’s claim the prime minister has “gone negative”.

He then criticised potential coalition bed mates National, “much as I love my colleagues in the National Party they have never demonstrated an ability to change Labour’s policies”.

“In this election they can’t even change the name of the prime minister."

ACT stands for “real change” and “Kiwi values”, he concluded.

James Shaw

Green Party co-leader James Shaw began by jokingly thanking Seymour for his address from the “New NZ First” party.

“Last term he worked so hard to get rid of Winston Peters to become Winston Peters”.

Shaw aimed another zinger at Peters after his first comments drew laughs from his colleagues.

“Whilst the saying goes the only two certain things in life are death and taxes, Winston Peters is doing his best to disprove the first of those.

“Chris Hipkins of course is doing his best to disprove the second.”

Green Party co-leader James Shaw delivers his address. (Source: 1News)

Shaw then moved on to National and its plan to “cancel the climate emergency response fund”. He suggested the party should try making the argument to flood-hit homeowners.

“Nicola Willis wants to use that money to fund tax cuts for property speculators and then has the gall to call it a climate dividend."

Shaw also criticised the “mega-motorways Simeon Brown wants to build that will lead to more congestion”.

The Greens co-leader touted his party’s record on climate change, stating that National wants to “cancel” the progress that has been made.

“Because to the National Party winning is more important than human survival, it is desperation, and you can smell the petroleum on them.”

He ended by calling for more action on climate change, “the time is now”.

Rawiri Waititi

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi thanked Speaker Adrian Rurawhe, as he was “a huge improvement from the last Speaker we had”.

“He kicked me out for the first time, but I must say you are top of the pops because you suspended me for the first time”.

Waititi was suspended from Parliament for 24 hours on Tuesday. Speaking today, he said New Zealand is “on the cusp of an Aotearoa where are tamariki are free to thrive”.

Waititi said: “No more we will allow any of us to be treated like second-class citizens.

“No more will we allow the entitled and privileged to decide what is best for us.

“No more will we allow white supremacy to reign supreme on our whenua."

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawirir Waititi. (Source: 1News)

Waititi said his party is the only movement that will fight for his people.

“Te Pāti Māori is a movement that will leave no one behind, everyone is welcome."

He said his party wants to “eliminate poverty” in Aotearoa as well as homelessness.

“The greatest violence you can inflict on anyway is poverty,” Waititi said.