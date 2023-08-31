How young designers are challenging the fashion industry

Diversity and sustainability are hitting the catwalk at New Zealand Fashion Week this year, with young designers increasingly incorporating socially responsible themes into their clothing.
Designers such as Towa's Mima Osawa are embracing the slow fashion movement in an attempt to minimise waste, which has been the norm within the fashion industry for decades. Her passion for natural fibres and biodegradable materials arose after she visited a Japanese factory and was shocked by the amount of waste that was created.
"I hope that we can inspire everyone else to really make smarter choices."
Osawa says it's been valuable to connect with other designers with a similar ethos.
"I think we all have the same purpose of wanting to support the slow fashion movement, wanting to utilise more sustainable methods in our business models."
These include some Next Gen designers, making their NZFW debuts on Thursday, who are also doing their part to reduce waste in fashion.
Fellow Next Gen designer Nicole Hadfield, makes items from her Oosterom collection to order, allowing her to be more creative in her work.
"What pains me is seeing the amount of clothing that's not sold, or that is sold on sale because it has to be," she said.
"In my mind, it also allows me to create a more diverse collection because I'm not worried about it not selling.
"So if something is a bit more expressive or maybe not as commercial, I'm not nervous to produce it because I know that I don't have to make a lot of them."
Diversity and discomfort in design
The idea of fashion being more than just an outfit, but a vessel to promote meaningful social change, is something many designers incorporated into their runway looks for the 2023 event.
"A lot of what we do is try to take those professional gendered silhouettes and turn them on their head."
He wants to celebrate the "abnormal, strange, and bizarre" designs, and hopes Saturday night's show will spark a wider conversation about queerness in fashion.
"I hope that it leaves people questioning their perspectives on how they view professionalism, how they view the queer community, how they kind of view alienation, and how they just treat people in general."
Fellow designer Ange Maesteal wants the audience to leave with more questions than answers.
"Questions like: 'Why was this uncomfortable to me? Why was this part anxious to me? Why did i feel this emotion when i saw it?'"
