Kiwi trio invent world's first robotic tractor

When French wine giant Pernod Ricard couldn't find enough tractor drivers to manage its vineyards, it branched out to three Blenheim blokes for some Kiwi ingenuity.
Four or five years of ambitious engineering later, the world of wineries can now say hello to Oxin - an autonomous robotic tractor that does everything humans do in the field, only better.
The robot isn't just a prototype either - the Oxin company has made 20 autonomous tractors now, and it's about to send its first to Australia.
Australian service representative Angus Cochrane told Seven Sharp that his team's invention shuts down beliefs that New Zealand's engineering mindedness is far from "petering out".
Co-founder Nick Gledhill seconded this, saying
