Your Vote 2023: Five debates and election night coverage

TVNZ will have extensive coverage across the election campaign, with live debates, full election night coverage, and comprehensive news and analysis.

Live Debates

TVNZ will host five live election debates during the election campaign, all live streamed on 1News.co.nz.

The first live Leaders' Debate will take place between Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon on September 19 at 7pm on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+.

It will be moderated by Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay and will be the first time voters get to see the leaders of the country's two main parties going head-to-head in a primetime debate.

The Young Voters' Debate on September 25 at 7.30pm will be hosted by Re: News' Anna Harcourt alongside 1News Digital's Isaac Gunson.

This online-only debate will focus on the unique challenges affecting Gen Z and Millennial voters and be live streamed via all Re: News' social channels, TVNZ+, 1News.co.nz and 1News social platforms.

Exploring the issues that matter most to Māori will be the focus for the Kaupapa Māori Debate on September 26.

Deputy Political Editor Maiki Sherman will be out front for this online-only debate, which will be live streamed from 7.30pm via TVNZ+, 1News.co.nz and across 1News social channels.

Q+A's Jack Tame steps up to moderate the Multi-Party Debate on October 5, airing at 7pm on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+.

The final party lineup will remain open until the week of the debate due to the timing of TVNZ's qualifying polls.

The second and final Leaders' Debate with Hipkins and Luxon airs just two days before polling day on October 12 at 7pm on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, led again by Jessica Mutch McKay.

Election Night Special

A large team of experienced reporters will bring all the details as they unfold on the evening of Saturday, October 14.

Deputy Political Editor Maiki Sherman, Senior Political Reporter Benedict Collins, Pacific Affairs Correspondent Barbara Dreaver, Business Correspondent Katie Bradford, Te Karere Political Reporter Te Okiwa Mclean and Māori Affairs Correspondent Te Aniwa Hurihanganui will be reporting live from across the motu, interviewing political winners and losers as events unfold.

In the studio will be Chief Correspondent John Campbell, Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay and Q+ A presenter Jack Tame providing up-to-the-minute coverage and in-depth analysis. Former politicians and pundits from across the political spectrum will also be there to react as the results come in.

1News Your Vote 23 Election Night Special will air from 7pm on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+, 1News.co.nz and across 1News social channels.

1News.co.nz will also have live election results throughout the night, allowing viewers to track the national picture and the outcome in their electorate as it happens. This will be accompanied by extensive analysis.

Vote Compass

Voters can see how their views line up with the parties' policies using the online Vote Compass tool, launching on September 10.

Almost 450,000 people used the survey in the last election campaign, giving them an insight into the issues most important to them — and how the parties seeking their votes are addressing those.

The tool is once again a partnership between 1News, New Zealand political scientists, and global group Vox Pop Labs. It's backed by the Electoral Commission as a way of driving voter engagement and is delivered in association with the University of Auckland and Victoria University.

Accessibility

Live captioning for Debates broadcast on TVNZ 1 and Election Night will be provided by Able, TVNZ's accessibility partner.

In partnership with Deaf Aotearoa, a New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) interpreted version of both Leaders Debates and the Multi-Party Debate will be broadcast live on Kordia channel 200.

This programme will offer Picture in Picture (PIP), with experienced interpreters shown as the primary image on screen alongside TVNZ 1's live coverage.

Signed Debates will be available on TVNZ+ after the broadcast has concluded. These debates will also be provided on Deaf Aotearoa's website, giving viewers' choice and control over how they participate.

The morning after

The morning after the election on Sunday, October 15, 1News.co.nz will follow every twist and turn of the post-election developments and explain what it all means.

From 7.30am on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, Tagata Pasifika kicks off the day's political round-up, followed by a two-hour Q+A special at 8am with Jack Tame.

He'll break down the election's big stories and interview those in line to form the next government.

Then from 10am, Marae will focus on what the election results mean for Māori.

Tagata Pasifika, Q+A and Marae will also have comprehensive coverage featuring studio interviews with key political players.