Liam Lawson to get second F1 start after impressive Dutch GP result

Kiwi racer Liam Lawson is set to line up on the grid for his second F1 start following an impressive effort at yesterday's Dutch GP.

Lawson is currently filling in for Australian Danial Riccardo at AlphaTauri, who is currently out of action thanks to a fractured hand he obtained during a crash.

In a statement, AlphaTauri confirmed the 21-year-old will continue to stand in for Riccardo until he is well again — meaning he will be on the grid for the Italian GP at Monza.

"We are delighted that Daniel's surgery went well and that he is now on the road to recovery," a spokesperson said.

"We hope to see him at the track again very soon, but until he is fully fit, we can confirm that Liam, who did a good job in difficult circumstances in Zandvoort, will continue to drive alongside Yuki, starting from our home race this weekend in Monza."

Lawson put up an impressive performance at Circuit Zandvoort, starting at the back of the grid and moving up to 13th place.

The Kiwi battled through a slippery track, which was made all the more difficult as he had only done one free practice session.

While not putting any points on the board, Lawson finished ahead of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Currently, AlphaTauri is struggling towards the bottom of the Constructor championship, with three drivers now being swapped out.

Riccardo replaced Dutchman Nyck de Vries, who was dropped in an attempt to start a change of fortune for Red Bull's second team.

Lawson will be racing again on September 4 at 1am.