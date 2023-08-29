Motorsport
1News

Liam Lawson to get second F1 start after impressive Dutch GP result

29 mins ago
AlphaTauri driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand waits at pits as during a beak due to heavy rain of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix.

AlphaTauri driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand waits at pits as during a beak due to heavy rain of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix. (Source: Associated Press)

Kiwi racer Liam Lawson is set to line up on the grid for his second F1 start following an impressive effort at yesterday's Dutch GP.

Lawson is currently filling in for Australian Danial Riccardo at AlphaTauri, who is currently out of action thanks to a fractured hand he obtained during a crash.

In a statement, AlphaTauri confirmed the 21-year-old will continue to stand in for Riccardo until he is well again — meaning he will be on the grid for the Italian GP at Monza.

"We are delighted that Daniel's surgery went well and that he is now on the road to recovery," a spokesperson said.

"We hope to see him at the track again very soon, but until he is fully fit, we can confirm that Liam, who did a good job in difficult circumstances in Zandvoort, will continue to drive alongside Yuki, starting from our home race this weekend in Monza."

Lawson put up an impressive performance at Circuit Zandvoort, starting at the back of the grid and moving up to 13th place.

The Kiwi battled through a slippery track, which was made all the more difficult as he had only done one free practice session.

While not putting any points on the board, Lawson finished ahead of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Currently, AlphaTauri is struggling towards the bottom of the Constructor championship, with three drivers now being swapped out.

Riccardo replaced Dutchman Nyck de Vries, who was dropped in an attempt to start a change of fortune for Red Bull's second team.

Lawson will be racing again on September 4 at 1am.

Motorsport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Terrifying NASCAR crash sees car flip a dozen times

Watch: Terrifying NASCAR crash sees car flip a dozen times

Ryan Preece's number 41 Ford was left crumpled following the brutal crash at Daytona International Speedway.

12:33pm

0:09

Scott Dixon keeps title hopes alive after second win in a row

Scott Dixon keeps title hopes alive after second win in a row

The victory was the 55th of Dixon’s career, and it came in his record-extending 320th consecutive start.

10:30am

Taupō to host Supercars round from 2024

Taupō to host Supercars round from 2024

Mon, Aug 21

2:07

Shane Van Gisbergen leaves Supercars to join NASCAR

Shane Van Gisbergen leaves Supercars to join NASCAR

Wed, Aug 16

Van Gisbergen 10th in second NASCAR start

Van Gisbergen 10th in second NASCAR start

Mon, Aug 14

Kiwi Dixon recovers to hold off rival in dramatic IndyCar win

Kiwi Dixon recovers to hold off rival in dramatic IndyCar win

Sun, Aug 13

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

In world first, live 8cm python parasite pulled from NSW woman's brain

In world first, live 8cm python parasite pulled from NSW woman's brain

29 mins ago

Liam Lawson to get second F1 start after impressive Dutch GP result

Liam Lawson to get second F1 start after impressive Dutch GP result

50 mins ago

Analysis: All Blacks feeling tension on the ground in Germany

0:31

Analysis: All Blacks feeling tension on the ground in Germany

7:20am

Spain kiss controversy: Rubiales' mother starts hunger strike

Spain kiss controversy: Rubiales' mother starts hunger strike

7:02am

Issue which sparked mass flight delays in UK fixed

Issue which sparked mass flight delays in UK fixed

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

9:15pm

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Upon seeing Anderson for the first time, the stalker handed her a note which read, "I'm not a lesbian, but I dream of you."

4:15pm

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Sun, Aug 27