Business
1News

Fast-growing fried chicken brand coming to NZ

9:40am
Global food brand Nene Chicken is setting down in Auckland, expecting to create hundreds of jobs.

Global food brand Nene Chicken is setting down in Auckland, expecting to create hundreds of jobs. (Source: Supplied)

The launch of a new global chicken food chain is set to create hundreds of jobs around New Zealand within the next five years.

Popular South Korean fried chicken chain Nene Chicken has more than 1100 stores ranging throughout the USA, Australia, Canada, Japan and the UAE – and now Auckland’s Queen Street can be added to the list.

Plans are underway to invest over $15m to open 18 new stores throughout New Zealand, with the brand expected to employ up to 275 workers. It is believed the brand will generate $75m in revenue by 2028.

Marcus Teh, general manager for Nene Chicken, said its both a win for the hospitality industry and for local suppliers, with all fresh products expected to be sourced within New Zealand.

“We operate 40 franchised and company-owned stores in Australia already and serve more than 5000 meals every single day across the ditch, and we expect this unique concept to be just as well received here in New Zealand.

“We will be sourcing base ingredients and all fresh products within New Zealand - including 120 tonnes of chicken annually,” he said.

The Australian menu of Nene Chicken - which means Yes Yes Chicken - included wraps, lunchbox meals and burgers.

ST Group, which holds franchise and license rights, also oversees PappaRich, Gong cha and Ippudo in NZ.

New ZealandEconomyBusinessFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

Foodstuffs said most concerning is the rise in assaults, with 54 separate attacks in the last quarter, mostly on staff.

54 mins ago

0:27

Business profits strongly contributed to recent rising costs - study

Business profits strongly contributed to recent rising costs - study

The new research comes after a Business NZ report earlier in the year said inflated profits were not to blame for rising costs.

5:00am

Why a fifth of Kiwis are missing out on free Kiwisaver funds

Why a fifth of Kiwis are missing out on free Kiwisaver funds

8:42pm

KFC, Pizza Hut operator's profits slump more than 85%

KFC, Pizza Hut operator's profits slump more than 85%

6:04pm

Iconic Edmonds cookbook translated into Māori

Iconic Edmonds cookbook translated into Māori

5:24pm

2:28

Mighty Ape launches Mighty Mobile as it jumps into telco arena

Mighty Ape launches Mighty Mobile as it jumps into telco arena

1:34pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

Chopper crashes into Florida apartment killing fire captain, resident

0:36

Chopper crashes into Florida apartment killing fire captain, resident

27 mins ago

Govt wants ban on bottom trawling for most of Hauraki Gulf marine park

0:56

Govt wants ban on bottom trawling for most of Hauraki Gulf marine park

42 mins ago

Your Vote 2023: Five debates and election night coverage

Your Vote 2023: Five debates and election night coverage

54 mins ago

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

0:27

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

58 mins ago

Williamson has 'every chance' to make World Cup squad - Stead

Williamson has 'every chance' to make World Cup squad - Stead

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

9:15pm

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Upon seeing Anderson for the first time, the stalker handed her a note which read, "I'm not a lesbian, but I dream of you."

4:15pm

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Sun, Aug 27