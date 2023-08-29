Fast-growing fried chicken brand coming to NZ

The launch of a new global chicken food chain is set to create hundreds of jobs around New Zealand within the next five years.

Popular South Korean fried chicken chain Nene Chicken has more than 1100 stores ranging throughout the USA, Australia, Canada, Japan and the UAE – and now Auckland’s Queen Street can be added to the list.

Plans are underway to invest over $15m to open 18 new stores throughout New Zealand, with the brand expected to employ up to 275 workers. It is believed the brand will generate $75m in revenue by 2028.

Marcus Teh, general manager for Nene Chicken, said its both a win for the hospitality industry and for local suppliers, with all fresh products expected to be sourced within New Zealand.

“We operate 40 franchised and company-owned stores in Australia already and serve more than 5000 meals every single day across the ditch, and we expect this unique concept to be just as well received here in New Zealand.

“We will be sourcing base ingredients and all fresh products within New Zealand - including 120 tonnes of chicken annually,” he said.

The Australian menu of Nene Chicken - which means Yes Yes Chicken - included wraps, lunchbox meals and burgers.

ST Group, which holds franchise and license rights, also oversees PappaRich, Gong cha and Ippudo in NZ.