Fair Go's guide to buying a road-worthy car, not an expensive mistake

Whether you're looking for your dream wheels or a practical family runabout, the first question to ask is who to buy from - car dealer, auction or private sale?

If you're a bit of a novice or don't know much about cars then you do have greater protection buying from a dealer.

You’d be covered by the CGA - the Consumer Guarantees Act - and you’d get a consumer notice which will give you information about the condition and history of the car, the mileage, and any money owing on it.

But you may find more choice - and cheaper cars - buying privately, although Consumer NZ's Jessica Watson warned that then, the onus is on you to protect yourself.

Ask for all the important paperwork like the car's service history and any other repair work done.

Watson said that spending around $100 on a pre-purchase inspection is money really well invested.

"It will protect you from buying a lemon," she said.

"And ask for a WOF that's no more than a month old - so you know that the vehicle's safety and general condition is passable."

But remember, a WOF Is a general safety check, it doesn’t mean the car is mechanically sound - which is why you get the pre-purchase inspection.

Watson said to be realistic about what you get for the money you paid - in other words, don't expect a $20,000 performance from a $8000 car.

"But by the same token, if buying from a dealer and it has major faults you have right to go back to dealer, state your case, and they have to put that right for you."

We know that thousands of cars are stolen each year, have money owing on them or have dodgy odometers. How do you make sure the car, and the sale are legit?

Consumer NZ suggested investing around $30 in a vehicle history check from the AA, which tells you about any money owing.

It also tracks odometer readings, so you can pick up any possible odometer tampering, and it also shows if a car is reported stolen.

You can also check stolen vehicles out yourself on the police website, Watson said.

"Just to give yourself peace of mind that all is above board and safe."

And what if the seller fails to supply any of the info you've asked for?

"So, if you're asking for information and its vague, or not forthcoming, unfortunately that means you should just walk away, cos you don't want to be buying that car."

Be very careful with buying vehicles sight unseen - you may miss signs of wear and tear and poor maintenance.

And of course, actually driving the vehicle will help pick up any problems.

Watson had one final tip from Consumer NZ.

"You know you can be ruled by your heart and not your head, and you think - I really need to buy that car.

"But it's not just a financial risk if you buy a lemon, it can be a serious health and safety risk as well, so, take your time, do your due diligence, make a sensible decision, and then enjoy your new car once you've got it."

