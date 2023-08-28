Business
Mighty Ape launches Mighty Mobile as it jumps into telco arena

34 mins ago
Mighty Ape's Auckland base.

Mighty Ape's Auckland base. (Source: Mighty Ape)

Mighty Ape has entered the telco arena, launching a new venture called Mighty Mobile.

The online retailer claims to offer features not provided by other Kiwi providers.

It's offering three mobile plans labelled Fast, Faster, and Fastest, which all offer unlimited data at various speed caps.

Mighty Mobile will be using the One NZ (formerly Vodafone) network to deliver its service.

Mighty Mobile has touted it's "one-of-its kind prepay mobile plan", stating how hot spotting to other devices is allowed on its three plans with no data speed capping.

It claims other providers unlimited data plans are not really unlimited as it slows down data rates once a certain data download limit has been reached.

Its Fast plan will cost $40 a month or $399 if a full year is paid upfront with download rates up to 10mbps.

The Faster plan will cost $50 a month or $499 if a full year is paid upfront with download rates up to 50mbps.

The Fastest plan will cost $80 a month or $799-a-year if a full year is paid upfront with max speed download rates.

The plans will be available to sign up to from Wednesday this week.

