Health
1News

Midwife did 'painful' stretch and sweep on mother without consent

6:29pm

(Source: istock.com)

A woman was left with "trauma" and "nightmares" after a midwife performed a 'stretch and sweep' procedure during labour - despite not having consent.

The woman went into labour in 2020 with her first child - several days before she was due.

While progressing through labour, the midwife informed the woman she would check how dilated she was.

The woman described the check as a "painful procedure".

When finished, the midwife revealed that she had done a "stretch and sweep, so that should ramp up contractions".

The stretch and sweep was performed without the woman's knowledge or consent.

A 'stretch and sweep' is a way of starting contractions by gently moving the membranes around the baby from the uterus wall.

The woman's birth plan outlined that "she would like to try natural methods before using drugs to induce labour".

She didn't tick the box for 'sweeping of the membranes', adding in the written section she "really, really would prefer [it] not to be included".

The woman's birth plan "expressly outlined" that she didn't want any intervention in her birth unless "absolutely necessary".

"This was a physical assault on my body, the most intimate part of my body and in one of the most vulnerable experiences of a person's life," the woman said in a statement to the Health and Disability Commissioner.

"It was done unnecessarily and without my knowledge or consent and was treated more as a 'routine' part of labour that my midwife could use [at] any time due to her position of knowledge and power."

The woman says she experiences "nightmares and trauma symptoms" following the incident.

She made a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner, who attempted to get a response from the midwife but was met with hostility.

She chose not to comment on the incident, saying she was no longer a practising midwife while using "offensive language" when talking to investigators.

The midwife has been found to have breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights.

"Relevant standards for midwifery practice outline the competency required of a midwife to work in partnership with the woman/wahine/birthing person, including respecting their needs to be self-determining in promoting their health and wellbeing."

"A 'stretch and sweep' is considered an invasive procedure that requires discussion with the woman/birthing person and their consent to it," Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall said in her decision.

Wall was also "critical of her failure to engage with the process and to provide resolution and closure of the concerns for the woman".

She recommended the midwife provide a written apology to the woman. Wall also suggested she return to practising and undertake informed consent and complaint management training.

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Multiple failures found in care after baby dies from meningococcal

Multiple failures found in care after baby dies from meningococcal

The 13-month-old baby's parents were left wondering if their child would have survived had it not been for the "comedy of errors" in his care.

3:17pm

Woman loses both legs after varicose vein treatment complication

Woman loses both legs after varicose vein treatment complication

The Aged Care Commissioner says the complication wasn't addressed quickly enough by the doctor who performed the vein procedure.

2:19pm

Health sector expanding patient monitoring at home

Health sector expanding patient monitoring at home

5:00am

2:15

The plan to heal Murupara's meth addicted

The plan to heal Murupara's meth addicted

Sun, Aug 27

3:24

'So personal, so negative' - Luxon hits back at Hipkins' criticism

'So personal, so negative' - Luxon hits back at Hipkins' criticism

Sun, Aug 27

2:44

Lauren Dickason case puts spotlight on maternal mental health

Lauren Dickason case puts spotlight on maternal mental health

Sun, Aug 27

6:30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

'He ghosted me' – car salesman owing thousands banned from trading

8:49

'He ghosted me' – car salesman owing thousands banned from trading

25 mins ago

Die-hard fans cheering on Tall Blacks at World Cup

2:05

Die-hard fans cheering on Tall Blacks at World Cup

42 mins ago

Digger overturns as Auckland golf course dispute rumbles on

Digger overturns as Auckland golf course dispute rumbles on

57 mins ago

Displaced Muriwai residents find out whether they can return home

0:57

Displaced Muriwai residents find out whether they can return home

6:29pm

Midwife did 'painful' stretch and sweep on mother without consent

Midwife did 'painful' stretch and sweep on mother without consent

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Upon seeing Anderson for the first time, the stalker handed her a note which read, "I'm not a lesbian, but I dream of you."

4:15pm

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

The former actress is said to have a handle reserved and ready to go.

9:00pm

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Sun, Aug 27

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Sat, Aug 26