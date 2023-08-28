Kiwi world champs prepare to fight in front of northern whānau

New Zealand’s world champion boxers Mea Motu and Lani Daniels are taking the wahine toa show home for their next title defences.

After they both defended their titles in Auckland on Saturday, Motu, the IBO super bantamweight title holder and Daniels, the IBF world heavyweight champion, will go on a New Zealand roadshow starting with an event in Whangārei on December 2.

While Motu dislocated her shoulder in the first round of a bruising 10-round points victory over Ellen Simwaka and is awaiting a scan, she is confident “it’s good to go again”.

Both proud Northlanders, it’s a chance for the women to fight in front of what they promise will be a raucous home crowd.

Motu said: “Going to Whangārei feels like that’s bigger than a world title... that’s where my heart lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m telling you, the whole Far North’s gonna come and they’re not gonna get in - my family’s already stressing that they’re not gonna get in cause it’s that big.”

Daniels, who stopped South Africa’s Razel Mohammed in the fourth round, added in a message to the promoters: “I hope you’ve got good security”.

Daniels (Ngapuhi, Ngati Hine) hails from Pipiwai, 35km northwest of Whangārei, while Motu (Te Rarawa) is from Pukepoto near Kaitaia in the Far North.

December’s fight night in Whangārei will be the first of six, with Napier, Hamilton and possibly Wellington, Palmerston North and Nelson in line for their chance to see the world champions in person.

From there, the plan is world domination, Daniels not limiting herself to the heavyweight division. Her ultimate opponent is undisputed super middleweight world champion Savannah Marshall, while Motu wants to fight “all of them, I want the best of the best”.

Daniels said: “I’ve never had this opportunity before to live and breathe boxing. I’ve always done it part-time because I had to survive and so nursing was my first line of choice because I needed to get money and pay the bills whereas now I don’t have to worry about paying the bills, they’re sorting themselves out.”

There was good news too on Saturday for fellow Kiwi fighter Jerome Pampellone, who could go as high as No3 in the world after knocking out South African Luvuyo Sizani in the first round to take out the IBF light heavyweight intercontinental crown.