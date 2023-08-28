Akl's parking rates 'could be higher' - public transport advocate

Parking rates in Auckland's CBD "could be higher", the national coordinator of the Public Transport Users Association has said.

It comes as hourly charges for on-street parking in the city have increased by $1 an hour. Breakfast detailed how in one of three zones in the CBD people can expect to pay at least $6 an hour for the first two hours and then $11 per hour after that.

Jon Reeves of the Public Transport Users Association told Breakfast he believes rates could be higher.

Reeves said an increase in parking prices has been a long time coming.

"We haven't had a parking price increase in Auckland for many years.

"Whereas over the same period of time, we've had quite a few increases on public transport, so it's almost getting to be like a catch-up level," he said.

"And we do need to move more people onto public transport, whether it's buses, trains or ferries, so it's only fair that if you choose to drive and make traffic congestion, that you pay for it."

He said the land value of parking spots in the city is "incredibly high".

"So if you really had to pay on the value of that land for the hour or two or three that you're there, it actually should be higher."

He compared it to Zurich in Switzerland, saying people might be paying "up to $20 an hour in a car park on the street in some parts".

"So really, we've got quite a good deal."

Reeves also suggested lowering the price of public transport and getting people out of cars.

On the other side of the debate, business owners in smaller cities say they're being hit hard by the cost increases.

In New Plymouth's CBD, on-street parking has shot up 50% to $3. Michelle Brennan from the New Plymouth Business and Retail Association said a lack of public transport combined with free parking at corporate shopping centres is affecting smaller businesses.

"This has been an ongoing bug here, and we can't compare New Plymouth to Auckland because they have trains.

"We need to be able to drive. The public needs to be able to drive into the CBD.

"Our more boutique retailers in our CBD and our hospitality venues are up against it when there is free parking provided at large shopping centres."