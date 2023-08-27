Politics
Poll: Voters split on National's school phone ban policy

By Abbey Wakefield, 1News Reporter
21 mins ago

There's no clear backing in our latest 1News Verian Poll for one of National's biggest election policies.

Voters were asked about its plan to ban cell phones in schools.

Of the 1002 people polled, 47% supported the idea, 45% were against it and 8% didn’t know, or preferred not to say.

National’s reason for the policy is to stop students getting distracted in the classroom.

“Banning mobile phones in schools, so they’re just not available, I think is a sensible idea and just enables our kids to get on and learn,” Christopher Luxon said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said schools already have the ability to ban cell phones, and they don’t need Luxon’s permission.

One of those schools implementing a ban is Newlands Intermediate School in Wellington, but some students still try to sneak phones in.

"I remember last year someone was on a video chat with their boyfriend,” said Year 8 student Lucy Patience.

“I don't think it's going to in fact fix a lot of things, many of us have already got steps in place to hand in your phones and focus on your learning, it doesn't necessarily work all the time," Principal Angela Lowe said.

National’s plan would allow exemptions for students with health issues or learning difficulties, who rely on their phones.

Students at Newlands Intermediate School had mixed reviews on the policy.

"They should be spending more time focusing on climate change than banning phones in schools,” said Clare Geursen.

"Sometimes something bad can happen, and I just want to make sure my family can always have contact with me," said Larainah Tapelu.

