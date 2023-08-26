Politics
1News

David Seymour's Nelson Mandela claim shot down by relative

2:22pm
"I daresay if Nelson Mandela was alive today he would be campaigning for ACT," Seymour has claimed.

"I daresay if Nelson Mandela was alive today he would be campaigning for ACT," Seymour has claimed. (Source: 1News)

Nelson Mandela's grandson has denied David Seymour's claim that his grandfather would have campaigned for ACT.

Seymour this week made the claim at a Moutere Hills Community Centre meeting in rural Tasman, where he told the crowd New Zealand has become a "lawless" country "full of heinous crimes".

"Every country that has ever tried to do what this government has tried to do [regarding co-governance] has either ended in disaster, or successfully campaigned to reintroduce liberal democracy," Seymour said.

"I daresay if Nelson Mandela was alive today he would be campaigning for ACT."

Mandela's enduring legacy as an anti-apartheid activist and the first president of South Africa has made him into a powerful pro-Democracy and anti-racism symbol. In 1993, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his leadership in combating apartheid.

In response to Amy Ridout's reporting on the meeting for Stuff, Mandela's grandson, Kweku Mandela, rejected Seymour's claim of theoretical endorsement.

"My grandfather definitely loved the people of New Zealand and I can say categorically he would not campaign for this today or any other day in the past," Mandela said in a tweet.

Seymour told Stuff in response: "Far be it from me to question the great man's grandson, but Nelson Mandela did say 'all people are born equal, with each entitled in equal measure to life [and] liberty'.

"That is a core ACT value and why we are so opposed to co-governance."

Kweku Mandela co-founded the non-profit group Africa Rising and produced and directed Mandela's Children, a documentary film about his grandfather.

"I'm very proud of my granddad," he said in a 2012 interview with The Guardian. "There's a lot in his life that I want to use in mine. In the end, you have to live your own life and do the things you're passionate about and I think people will acknowledge that regardless of who my grandfather is."

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ex-Aus PM Scott Morrison nearly led NZ National Party campaign

Ex-Aus PM Scott Morrison nearly led NZ National Party campaign

Former NZ finance minister Steven Joyce made the revelation in his newly released book On The Record.

7:35pm

Hipkins back at work after caring for sick daughter

Hipkins back at work after caring for sick daughter

The prime minister missed some engagements this week after revealing his daughter was receiving treatment for a blood condition.

Fri, Aug 25

Jack Tame: ACT's poor candidate vetting was uncharacteristically sloppy

Jack Tame: ACT's poor candidate vetting was uncharacteristically sloppy

Fri, Aug 25

National MP stripped of portfolios over 'threatening' behaviour

National MP stripped of portfolios over 'threatening' behaviour

Thu, Aug 24

1:53

Jessica Mutch McKay: The numbers aren’t looking pretty for Hipkins

Jessica Mutch McKay: The numbers aren’t looking pretty for Hipkins

Thu, Aug 24

Hipkins to miss engagements to care for 4yo daughter in hospital

Hipkins to miss engagements to care for 4yo daughter in hospital

Wed, Aug 23

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

World Cup winners refuse to play until Spain football exec goes

World Cup winners refuse to play until Spain football exec goes

26 mins ago

Webster jokes new Warriors fan Steve Kerr 'a Wah from way back!'

0:22

Webster jokes new Warriors fan Steve Kerr 'a Wah from way back!'

47 mins ago

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

2:22pm

David Seymour's Nelson Mandela claim shot down by relative

David Seymour's Nelson Mandela claim shot down by relative

2:05pm

China bans Japanese seafood after Fukushima wastewater release

China bans Japanese seafood after Fukushima wastewater release

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Ora made the mistake while trying to convince a part Samoan singer to join her team on The Voice.

47 mins ago

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

6:55pm

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

5:30pm

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25