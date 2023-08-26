Other Sport
1News

Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

34 mins ago
Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan.

Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan. (Source: Supplied)

The New Zealand women's K4 crew - featuring Dame Lisa Carrington - has made history with a golden performance in their 500m final at this year's canoe sprint world championships in Germany.

Carrington along with Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan won in Duisburg to become the first K4 crew from New Zealand - male or female - to win a world title.

The Kiwi crew won overnight with a time of 1:30.606, pipping Poland who finished less than a second behind them. Spain rounded out the podium.

“I’m just so proud of them.” Carrington said.

“We’ve worked so hard. This is what teamwork does.”

The result qualifies the team for next year's Olympics, meaning there will be at least four female kayakers in Paris although Canoe Racing NZ hopes to reach the maximum quota of six with the new K2 combo of Aimee Fisher and Danielle McKenzie who race tonight in their 500m semi-final.

“That was an absolute masterclass of a performance from our women,” said Nathan Luce, general manager of performance at Canoe Racing NZ.

“It was an outstanding race. They made history here tonight. Rising to the occasion and delivering an incredible performance."

The good news for next year continued in the KL2 200m A final with Scott Martlew who despite finishing fourth and missing out on a medal managed to qualify a boat spot at the Paris Paralympics.

“Scotty had an incredible race and pushed for the medal right to the last stroke,” said Luce.

It was a tougher day on the water for the men's K4 crew though with Max Brown, Zach Ferkins, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth failing to reach the 500m A final, ending their hopes of Olympic qualification.

Other SportOlympics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles coming back from 'the twisties'

Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles coming back from 'the twisties'

Biles is set to compete for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in the US Classic in the Chicago suburbs.

Fri, Aug 4

Kiwi climbing record holder thinks Olympic medals are possible

Kiwi climbing record holder thinks Olympic medals are possible

Mayan Smith-Gobat, who has scaled some of the world's most challenging rock faces, says New Zealanders have what it takes to get to the top.

Mon, Apr 17

2:05

Rower Emma Twigg confirms she'll defend Olympic title in Paris

Rower Emma Twigg confirms she'll defend Olympic title in Paris

Thu, Mar 23

Kiwi Olympian Zane Robertson banned for 8 years for doping

Kiwi Olympian Zane Robertson banned for 8 years for doping

Wed, Mar 22

2:14

Coastal rowing brings Olympic champ out of retirement

Coastal rowing brings Olympic champ out of retirement

Thu, Jan 5

2:01

IOC gives Afghanistan Paris 2024 ultimatum over female athletes

IOC gives Afghanistan Paris 2024 ultimatum over female athletes

December 8, 2022

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

21 mins ago

He Tānga Manawa: Unearthing taonga tuku iho from TVNZ archives

2:48

He Tānga Manawa: Unearthing taonga tuku iho from TVNZ archives

34 mins ago

Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

10:10am

Foster's blunt review of Boks bashing - 'We got an uppercut today'

Foster's blunt review of Boks bashing - 'We got an uppercut today'

9:50am

Nerve agents and window falls: Kremlin foe deaths over the years

Nerve agents and window falls: Kremlin foe deaths over the years

9:30am

Police appeal amid Waitara dirt bike 'nightmare'

Police appeal amid Waitara dirt bike 'nightmare'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

6:55pm

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

The video shows the baby being passed between different people in the crowd before making its way to Flo Rida, who holds the infant while singing and passes him the microphone.

5:30pm

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Fri, Aug 25