Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

The New Zealand women's K4 crew - featuring Dame Lisa Carrington - has made history with a golden performance in their 500m final at this year's canoe sprint world championships in Germany.

Carrington along with Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan won in Duisburg to become the first K4 crew from New Zealand - male or female - to win a world title.

The Kiwi crew won overnight with a time of 1:30.606, pipping Poland who finished less than a second behind them. Spain rounded out the podium.

“I’m just so proud of them.” Carrington said.

“We’ve worked so hard. This is what teamwork does.”

The result qualifies the team for next year's Olympics, meaning there will be at least four female kayakers in Paris although Canoe Racing NZ hopes to reach the maximum quota of six with the new K2 combo of Aimee Fisher and Danielle McKenzie who race tonight in their 500m semi-final.

“That was an absolute masterclass of a performance from our women,” said Nathan Luce, general manager of performance at Canoe Racing NZ.

“It was an outstanding race. They made history here tonight. Rising to the occasion and delivering an incredible performance."

The good news for next year continued in the KL2 200m A final with Scott Martlew who despite finishing fourth and missing out on a medal managed to qualify a boat spot at the Paris Paralympics.

“Scotty had an incredible race and pushed for the medal right to the last stroke,” said Luce.

It was a tougher day on the water for the men's K4 crew though with Max Brown, Zach Ferkins, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth failing to reach the 500m A final, ending their hopes of Olympic qualification.