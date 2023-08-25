Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Video of a baby allegedly crowd surfing at a Flo Rida concert In Pennsylvania has gone viral.

The video, posted to X (formerly Twitter), was taken at the US singer's performance at the Celebrate Erie Festival.

It shows the baby being passed between different people in the crowd before making its way to Flo Rida, who holds him while singing and passes him the microphone.

It also appears that the artist was sitting on someone's shoulders in the middle of the crowd. Another video shows Flo Rida hoisting the baby above his head.

In the comments of the video, X users debated whether it was right to bring an infant that young to a concert.

"Omg? Why do people feel so comfortable bringing babies to concerts? Like so many things could go wrong in such a big crowd!!" one person said.

Another person simply said: "This is dangerous".

One user praised the singer's handling of the situation. "Good on him for handling the baby properly, but why is there a baby at the concert in the first place?" they said.

However, some said it would create good memories for the infant.

“So cute, the baby was like ‘yeah, pass me that mic',” one fan said.

Another wrote: “Yes, but also this will be the coolest documented memory of this person's life.”

A good chunk of comments were also "surprised" that Flo Rida was still doing concerts in 2023.